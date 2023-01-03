Fencing Supply Group, A Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Acquires Hartford Fence Supply

HOUSTON, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fencing Supply Group (FSG) today announced that it has acquired Hartford Fence Supply, a respected leading wholesaler of vinyl and aluminum fencing products in the Tampa, Florida market.

"It is truly an exciting time, and we are thrilled to welcome the talented and dedicated people of Hartford Fence to our Fencing Supply Group team," said Andrea Hogan, CEO of Fencing Supply Group. "We are building North America's premier distribution company for fencing and outdoor living products, and Hartford Fence is the ideal complement to our existing footprint in the Tampa area."

"At Hartford Fence, we are proud of our team and the reputation we have built for outstanding service to our customers, "remarked Jeremy Bolt, owner of Hartford Fence Supply "Today, we found the right partner in Fencing Supply Group, who will help us build upon our history of excellence."

Fencing Supply Group is a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, an operationally focused private equity firm focused on the industrial sector. Sterling has deep experience in the building products distribution industry, having previously partnered with entrepreneur owners to build Roofing Supply Group, Construction Supply Group, and Artisan Design Group. Fencing Supply Group and Sterling intend to continue to support the platform through organic growth initiatives and an active acquisition strategy.

About Fencing Supply Group

Founded in 2021, Fencing Supply Group (FSG) is a group of industry-leading fencing distributors. FSG is the largest wholesale distributor and manufacturer of fencing and outdoor living supplies in the United States. FSG businesses serve professional fencing contractors who provide new, improvement, and repair fencing services across residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure end markets. The FSG model combines local relationships, service, and expertise with national scale and resources to benefit customers, employees, and suppliers. Current FSG companies include Binford Supply, Cedar Supply, Fence Supply, Merchants Metals, Pro Access Systems, Sharon Fence Distributors, Specialty Fence Wholesale Jacksonville, Specialty Fence Wholesale Mulberry, and Vinyl By Design, which collectively operate over 70 branches across more than 30 states.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity investment firm that targets controlling interests in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 64 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling recently closed its fifth investment fund with $2.0 billion in commitments and currently has over $5.1 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit sterling-group.com.

