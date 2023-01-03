FzioMed Appoints Industry Veteran Paul Mraz as New President and CEO

New CEO Paul Mraz also joins FzioMed Inc.'s Board of Directors;

Company set to accelerate growth of market leading Oxiplex® adhesion barrier products.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FzioMed, Inc. ("FzioMed" or the "Company"), a global leading surgical biomaterials company focused on spine/orthopedic, peritoneal and gynecological surgery, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Paul Mraz as its new President and CEO and member of the Board of Directors. Mraz's appointment became effective Jan. 1, 2023, commensurate with the retirement of John Krelle who served in the leadership role since 2005.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank John for his many years of service to FzioMed, his outstanding leadership, commitment to our values and dedication to the Company, its employees, customers and stakeholders. John led FzioMed through a period of growth and transformation and we wish him the very best in his retirement," said Ron Haynes, Executive Chairman of the Board.

"We are very pleased to name Paul Mraz as President and CEO of FzioMed. Paul is a seasoned leader with a successful track record of execution and shareholder value creation across numerous medical device businesses worldwide. He brings an incredible amount of energy and strategic skills to the company as well as a deep understanding of global surgical markets," continued Haynes.

Mraz joins the company with broad industry experience having served as President and CEO at multiple medical device and biomaterials companies. From innovative startups to the world's largest healthcare companies, Mraz has been responsible for the success of numerous game changing medical technologies during his 30+ year career in the life sciences industry. Most recently, Mraz was president and CEO of ApiFix Ltd., acquired by OrthoPediatrics Corp. (Nasdaq: KIDS) in 2020, where he continued to serve as SVP and General Manager of its Scoliosis franchise.

"The FzioMed team has built a strong organization with a bright future, and I am honored to lead the next phase of the Company's growth," said Paul Mraz. "Our flagship family of Oxiplex® products have 20 years of clinical use with more than 750,000 units utilized in 72 countries around the globe. I am excited to join FzioMed at a time when we look to broaden the adoption of our Oxiplex® technology across orthopedics, spine and women's health including our first commercial introduction in the United States."

FzioMed is well positioned with substantial technology assets, a talented workforce and a pipeline of novel proprietary products as a global leader in the surgical biomaterials markets for adhesion prevention.

About FzioMed, Inc.

Founded in 1996, FzioMed is a privately held medical device and biomaterials company focused exclusively on preserving surgical excellence in spine/orthopedic, peritoneal and gynecological surgery.

The Company develops, manufactures absorbable adhesion barriers based on its patented polymer technology and currently markets and distributes its products in 72 countries outside the United States under various brand names including Oxiplex®, Oxiplex/SP®, Oxiplex/AP®, Oxiplex/IU®, Dynavisc®, MediShield and Interpose®.

Oxiplex® is an absorbable gel applied to tissues and organs following surgery and related procedures. In spine surgery, Oxiplex® creates a temporary physical barrier between adjacent tissues and has been shown in multiple peer reviewed studies to reduce leg pain, back pain and neurologic symptoms.

FzioMed®, Oxiplex®, Oxiplex/SP®, Oxiplex/AP®, Oxiplex/IU®, Dynavisc®, and Interpose® are registered trademarks of FzioMed, Inc.

For more information, please visit www.fziomed.com or contact investorrelations@fziomed.com.

