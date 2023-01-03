Pelican Products Partners with Lyra Health to Expand Mental Health Services for Employees

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Products Inc., the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging systems, lighting systems, and rugged outdoor gear, announced a partnership with Lyra Health to expand high-quality mental health services for employees.

Pelican Products, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Pelican Products, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"The mental health crisis has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic," says Chief Human Resources Officer Fabienne Lopez. "In response, Pelican is committed to providing high-quality mental health solutions for our diverse employee populations around the world with Lyra. Our employees are our biggest asset, and we want to give them the tools they need to combat burnout, stress, and any other mental health pressures they may face. By partnering with Lyra Health, we're taking a critical step forward in destigmatizing mental health."

Through Lyra, Pelican Products employees will have access to high quality, evidence-based mental health care resources including therapy, coaching, and an on-demand self-care resource library. This care is available for the whole family including children, teens, and couples.

This new program is being rolled out to all Pelican employees and eligible dependents in January 2023.

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, life sciences, industrial, entertainment, and in numerous outdoor markets. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 27 countries, with 23 international sales offices and eleven manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.LU. and the division which manufactures temperature-controlled packaging for the healthcare industry, does business worldwide under the brand Peli BioThermal. For more information, visit www.pelican.com.

Pelican Products is proud to partner with Lyra to provide confidential mental health care to employees and their families. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pelican Products, Inc.