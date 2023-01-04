Local Listings
Invitation to Autoliv's Q4, 2022 Earnings Call

Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish it´s Financial Report for the fourth quarter 2022 on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time: 14:00 - 15:00 CET
Main Speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO
Use below links to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code to attend by webcast or by phone
To attend by webcast, please use link
To attend by phone, please use link
Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until February 27, 2023.
For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com
Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email contact: anders.trapp@autoliv.com
Phone number: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-autolivs-q4-2022-earnings-call-301713383.html

SOURCE Autoliv

