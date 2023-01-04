Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Invitation - presentation of Sandvik's report of the fourth quarter 2022

Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its fourth quarter results on Friday, January 20, 2023 at approximately 08:00 AM CET.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 10:00 AM CET.

The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Cecilia Felton, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: +46 (0) 8 505 10 031
UK: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
US: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

From about 9:30 AM CET presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

Stockholm, January 4, 2023

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 70 721 1008.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3693165/1763631.pdf

Invitation - presentation of Sandvikâ€™s report of the fourth quarter 2022

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation---presentation-of-sandviks-report-of-the-fourth-quarter-2022-301713218.html

SOURCE Sandvik

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.