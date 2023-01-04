New Study Confirms Aura Air's Purification Device Eliminates 99.997% of Airborne RSV

Latest trial shows Aura Air's ability to significantly reduce aerosolized virus responsible for the tripledemic of RSV, COVID-19, and Influenza A

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura Air , the smart air purification solutions provider, today announced the findings of an independent study confirming that the company's smart air devices are highly effective in eliminating the airborne pathogens that contribute to Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The study, conducted by Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratory, shows Aura Air's system successfully filters and removes 99.997% of airborne RSV, a significant step in preventing the spread of the highly contagious and dangerous virus.

RSV is the number one reason children are admitted to hospitals this year, and cases continue to overwhelm hospitals worldwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV results in approximately 58,000 annual hospitalizations and 100 to 300 deaths among children under 5. Experts forecast the RSV crisis to worsen in the colder months.

"We are committed to helping hospitals mitigate the risks of the fast-spreading RSV," said Roei Friedberg, CEO of Aura Americas. "The results of the latest study demonstrate the effectiveness of our four-stage disinfection and purification system to fight the virus in the air. Young people are being hospitalized at alarming rates, overwhelming emergency rooms. Hospitals can count on Aura Air for modern solutions to get through this tripledemic crisis."

Aura Air has partnered with schools, hospitals, and medical associations like the New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) to help them combat the spread of RSV, COVID-19, and the flu.

"Hospitals and communities across the country are being hit by an unprecedented surge in patients suffering from RSV, especially very young children," said NJHA Senior Vice President Michael A. Guerriero. "Aura Air's advanced air purification and disinfection technology provides a welcome line of defense against these highly contagious viruses. Our partnership is focused on supporting New Jersey area hospitals and their front-line heroes as they battle the tripledemic."

Aura Air's system is already proven to be effective in reducing air particles of even more resistant viruses. In addition to RSV, Sheba Medical Center , a leading Israeli medical facility, and Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratory also confirmed that Aura Air successfully filters and removes 99.99% of airborne SARS-CoV-2 and 99.98% of Influenza A ("flu").

To view the full report, visit: https://bit.ly/3Il3Vo2

About Aura Air:

Aura Air created the world's smartest data-driven air purification system, one that cleanses indoor air while vigilantly monitoring its quality in real-time. Aura Air's award-winning and patented technology filters and disinfects indoor air through a unique four-stage purification process that captures and kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, germs, and allergens. Founded in 2018, Aura Air is now helping to purify the air in homes, hospitals, schools, businesses, hotels, restaurants, buses, and nursing homes in more than 87 countries around the world. Aura is headquartered in Israel with global offices in the U.S. and India. For more information, visit www.auraair.io.

