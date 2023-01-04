Panasonic Announces Lumix S5II & S5 IIX Full-Frame Mirrorless Hybrid Photo/Video Cameras; First Look YouTube and More Info at B&H Photo Video

Panasonic releases the best of photo and video capture with the new Lumix S5II and S5IIx full-frame hybrid mirrorless cameras, camera/lens bundles, and a new zoom lens

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce powerful new hybrid mirrorless camera offerings from Panasonic, the Lumix S5II and Lumix S5IIx full-frame mirrorless cameras. The new releases include the Lumix S5II camera body, the Lumix S5IIx camera body, kits with the S5II and S5IIx cameras and a 20-60mm zoom lens, and a new 14-28mm ultra-wide L-mount half-macro zoom lens for photo and video applications.

The Panasonic Lumix S5 II maintains many of the great features of its predecessor the S5, and it adds numerous enhancements, including:

Panasonic Lumix S5 II Mirrorless Camera

A new L2 technology image engine

New 24.2MP CMOS sensor with PDAF

6K30 Opengate video

14+ stop V-Log/V-Gamut dynamic range

New Phase Hybrid AF

New Active I.S. technology

30 fps electronic burst shooting

Real-time LUT application

High-frame-rate, 10-bit 4:2:2 C4K/ 4K video

RAW video recording output upgrade option

Enhanced 4-channel audio

Enhanced Dual-Native ISO

The Lumix S5 IIX Camera features everything above and adds numerous professional video and streaming enhancements, including:

Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX Mirrorless Camera

RAW video recording output upgrade included

USB-SSD recording

ALL-Intra and ProRes recording

Wireless/Wired IP streaming

The first all-black Lumix body design

New Features, Many Enhancements

On both cameras, the new L2 image engine features 2x faster processing than the S5, and it enables 10-bit 4:2:0 6K30 recording, 10-bit 4:2:2 4K60 recording, and lower rolling shutter distortion. Many Lumix S5 features were retained and improved upon in the S5II/S5IIx, including the compact form factor, 5-axis image stabilization, 96MP RAW and JPEG capture, dual SD card slots, dual-native ISO, LUT support, 14+ stops of dynamic range, and Phase Detection AF.

In the S5II/S5IIx, 5-axis I.S. has been enhanced to the new Active I.S. to reduce shake and keep your footage rock steady as you perform motion shots. It also supports PDAF within its new Phase Hybrid AF system, which greatly improves subject tracking and increases focus points to 779 for better accuracy. Real-time color grading using built-in or custom LUTs can now be applied in real time on the camera while recording. Burst photo has also been enhanced to shoot 30 fps RAW shots using the electronic shutter.

Pro Video Enhancements

High-resolution 6K30 and C4K/4K60 recording isn't the only pro video enhancement on the S5II and S5IIx. The cameras also feature high-frame-rate recording for slow-motion and effects up to 4K120 and 1080p180, and they also support unlimited video recording. Audio has also been enhanced with built-in 24-bit / 48 KHz audio, external mic support for 24-bit / 96 KHz audio, and 4-channel capture with the DMW-XLR1 for crisp, clear recordings.

While you can add an optional upgrade license to allow RAW video to output via its full-size HDMI port on the S5II, the S5IIx includes this license, a welcome feature for professional production. Additional pre-installed features on the S5IIx allow you to record to an external USB SSD drive and capture high-bitrate video in the ALL-Intra and ProRes formats. The 5IIx also allows you to livestream directly from the camera using wireless connectivity, wired Ethernet options, or by tethering the camera to a smartphone.

Additional Features

Even more enhanced features include the ability to power each camera via a USB-PD power source for faster charging of the inserted battery. Panasonic has made many enhancements to the controls, joystick, and form factor for ease of use in a multitude of setups. If you do decide to challenge that unlimited recording feature, a built-in cooling fan will keep your camera running in warm temperatures. The newly available kits include a reliable stock 20-60mm lens that can get you started with full-frame shooting, featuring an f/3.5 to f/22 aperture, AF motor, and AF/MF switch.

Panasonic Ultra-Wide 14-28mm Half-Macro Zoom Lens

An ideal L-mount lens for photo or video, the new 14-28mm zoom provides options for landscape or portrait shots, including macro closeups in an ultra-lightweight form for use with gimbals. It features minimal focus breathing and smooth adjustments, which are needed for smooth, stable video.

Learn More about the New Panasonic S5 II Cameras at B&H Explora

Panasonic Lumix S5 II and S5IIX Cameras - YouTube First Look

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 48 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

Panasonic Lumix S5 II Mirrorless Camera (PRNewswire)

B&H Photo Video, Camera Electronics Store (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B&H Photo