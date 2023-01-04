STRADVISION to Provide SVNet for Optimized ADAS and Automated Driving Designs Using the Texas Instruments Automotive Processors

SVNet enables deep learning-based embedded perception algorithms for automotive developers using TI's TDA4 processors for Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and widespread driver assistance and automated driving features targeting TI's volume model

STRADVISION will host TDA4 SoC demos during CES® 2023 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION , an automotive industry pioneer in deep learning-based vision perception technology, has announced that STRADVISION's award-winning SVNet software is available for designers using the Texas Instruments (TI) TDA4 automotive processor for Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) L2 designs and widespread automated driving features.

STRADVISION's SVNet brings state-of-the-art software that powers the perception technology behind ADAS and autonomous vehicles, enabling external vehicle perception via 18+ platforms, including the TI automotive processor platform, to detect and recognize objects (even in poor lighting or harsh weather conditions), such as other vehicles, lanes, pedestrians, animals, free space, traffic signs, and lights. SVNet was the first deep neural network to run deep learning-based object detection software using the TDA2HF processor, and now also provides deep neural networking across the TI TDA4VM processor family. The SVNet was recently recognized for the second year in a row with AutoSens Gold Award for its deep learning-based camera perception software.

SVNet's implementation for the TDA4 processor is optimized for high performance along with low power consumption and a reduced bill of materials. This brings a level of flexibility important to today's ADAS market and can enable wider mass-market production of L2 systems among automotive OEMs.

"Enabling more cars on the road with advanced driver assistance capabilities can lead to greater driver comfort and improved road safety. The hardware-optimized SVNet software makes it possible for automotive designers to leverage our automotive system-on-chip products to enable surround-view vision, helping them improve the driver experience and road safety," said Aish Dubey, general manager of automotive processors at TI.

"The software for TI's automotive processor is optimized for ADAS, and we will strive to lead the ADAS industry market trend of going beyond L2," said Junhwan Kim, CEO at STRADVISION. "At STRADVISION, our goals have always been ambitious, and the next step in our journey is providing a vision solution for OEM mass production that meets key performance requirements for L2 and the next level."

TI's TDA4 processor family offers an entry camera solution for high-volume L2 ADAS applications, and beyond. The processor is purpose-built for ADAS and Autonomous Vehicle (AV) applications and builds on extensive market knowledge accumulated over a decade in the ADAS processor market. The unique combination of high-performance computing, a deep-learning engine, and dedicated accelerators for signal and image processing in a functional safety-compliant-targeted architecture also makes the TDA4 devices optimized for several industrial applications, such as ADAS, robotics, machine vision, and radar sensing.

As part of CES® 2023, STRADVISION will be hosting an SVNet product portfolio showcase (including SoC demos with TDA4 processors), which will be located at the Westgate Hotel Hospitality Suite #28127 in Las Vegas and open to the industry from January 4th - 8th. For press bookings or inquiries, please contact stradvision@rogersandcowanpmk.com . Business inquiries can be sent to contact@stradvision.com .

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in AI-based video perception technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs and powers ADAS & Autonomous Vehicles worldwide and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, Friedrichshafen, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with the Gold Award at the 2021 and 2022 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (Software Category). In addition, STRADVISION's software is certified to ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management System and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

