TOM'S OF MAINE ANNOUNCES 2022 INCUBATOR MEMBERS: FIVE RISING ENVIRONMENTAL LEADERS EACH AWARDED $20K TO SUPPORT THEIR WORK

Tom's of Maine today announced the five winning members of the 2022 Tom's of Maine Incubator, including Aliyah Collins (24), Wawa Gatheru (24), Alexia Leclercq (22), Bodhi Patil (20), and Sanjana Paul (25).

Each recipient has been awarded $20,000 in funding to help support their work, plus access to expert mentors and opportunities to collaborate with and receive support from Tom's of Maine in amplifying their work in sustainability.

"The Tom's of Maine Incubator was created to elevate the next generation of BIPOC climate leaders who are rarely reflected or engaged in finding climate change solutions. Each of our winners have already accomplished so much, and we are honored to work with them toward even more impact," said Cristiane Martini, General Manager, Tom's of Maine. "With the additional funding and mentorship our Incubator provides, Tom's of Maine looks forward to helping our Incubator members drive environmental solutions and empower others to make a positive impact."

"The Incubator showcases the brand's priorities of doing good for people and the planet. Doing good isn't new—it's been a part of who we are since 1970. And it's been just as important for the brand to continuously evolve and do better," says Michelle Theodat Waring, Steward for Sustainability and Everyday Good, Tom's of Maine. "So, to advance the brand's sustainability commitment, we also revisited our goals this year and refined them to guide further efforts. The result is the Tom's of Maine 2022 Goodness Report."

The 2022 Goodness Report surfaces how Tom's commitment to the planet, people, and health intersects with their mission to create a healthy future for all people. And it shows up in everything they do. Climate change will ultimately impact everyone, but communities of color and those with less economic advantages are likely to bear the biggest burden. Tom's wants to address the intersection of diversity and equity with climate change and the environment, and the Incubator is a component of that work.

The Tom's of Maine Incubator is a seven-month program designed to propel the next generation of BIPOC leaders driving environmental solutions. The program provides funding, mentorship, amplification, and support to young changemakers, helping them Do Good. For Real. Throughout the winter and spring, the members will participate in multiple virtual workshops and trainings, plus one-on-one meetings with their mentors to continue collaboration and amplification efforts, all designed to propel their work.

Incubator members are also invited to the Tom's of Maine Incubator In-Person Summit in Kennebunk, Maine this spring. The three-day event will provide one-on-one interactions with mentors and Tom's leadership as well as an opportunity to workshop each member's vision and action plan for creating impact.

Meet the 2022 Tom's of Maine Incubator members:

Name: Aliyah Collins

Age: 24

City: Somerville, MA

Bio: Aliyah has worked with communities in Nashville, Chicago and Boston, connecting environmental justice to spiritual care.

Name: Wawa Gatheru

Age: 24

City: Pomfret Center, CT

Bio: Founder of Black Girl Environmentalist and Narrative Fellow at the All We Can Save Project, Wanjiku "Wawa" Gatheru is a Kenyan-American storyteller whose work exists at the intersections of climate, culture and policy.

Name: Alexia Leclercq

Age: 22

City: Austin, TX

Bio: Alexia is the co-founder of the Colorado River Conservancy and Start: Empowerment and has led dozens of environmental justice campaigns.

Name: Bodhi Patil

Age: 20

City: Arlington, VA

Bio: As the founder of Inner Light and co-creator of @oceanuprise, Bodhi believes in the power that young people have to create impact at scale.

Name: Sanjana Paul

Age: 25

City: Cambridge, MA

Bio: Sanjana Paul is the executive director and co-founder of The Earth Hacks Foundation and holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and physics.

The mentors working with these Tom's of Maine Incubator members include:

Ciara Imani May - CEO and founder of Rebundle , a beauty company that is revolutionizing hair extensions with more comfort and less waste. - CEO and founder of, a beauty company that is revolutionizing hair extensions with more comfort and less waste.

Kristy Drutman – Climate activist and co-founder of Green Jobs Board, a job site made for those looking for sustainability and environmental careers. – Climate activist and co-founder ofa job site made for those looking for sustainability and environmental careers.

Lizzie Horvitz - CEO and founder of Finch , a company that incentivizes consumers to make better purchasing decisions by rating products based on their environmental footprint. - CEO and founder of, a company that incentivizes consumers to make better purchasing decisions by rating products based on their environmental footprint.

Isaias Hernandez – Environmental educator and creator of QueerBrownVegan where he creates introductory forms of environmentalism through colorful graphics, illustrations, and videos. – Environmental educator and creator ofwhere he creates introductory forms of environmentalism through colorful graphics, illustrations, and videos.

Michelle Theodat Waring – Steward for Sustainability and Everyday Good at Tom's of Maine where she helps ensure the brand stays true to sustainability commitments, from ingredient sourcing to community engagement. Michelle formerly led Communications Partnerships for the Natural Resources Defense Council. – Steward for Sustainability and Everyday Good atwhere she helps ensure the brand stays true to sustainability commitments, from ingredient sourcing to community engagement. Michelle formerly led Communications Partnerships for the

To learn more about the Tom's of Maine Incubator, members and more, visit https://www.tomsofmaine.com/incubator.

About Tom's of Maine

Tom's of Maine, Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) company, has been making natural, safe, and effective personal care products for 50 years. It all began when Tom and Kate Chappell moved to Maine in 1968 looking for a healthier, simpler life for their growing family. And when they couldn't find personal care products that were free from artificial flavors, fragrances, sweeteners, colors and preservatives, they decided to make their own. Tom's of Maine products – including toothpaste, deodorant, mouthwash, bar soap, body wash, dental floss, and toothbrushes – are made from naturally sourced and naturally derived ingredients and never tested on animals. A Certified B Corporation, Tom's of Maine is committed to upholding a purpose-driven business and has a long-standing commitment to supporting nature and healthy families. Tom's of Maine has supported hundreds of nonprofits by giving back 10% of its profits, and employees are encouraged to use 5% of their paid time (12 days) volunteering for causes they are passionate about. All of Tom's products are cruelty-free and most products are vegan, kosher, halal-certified and gluten-free. Visit us online at http://www.tomsofmaine.com/ or at http://www.facebook.com/TomsofMaine .

