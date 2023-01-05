Are We Losing the Battle Against Heart Disease?

Discover why heart-related health challenges are on the rise and ways to help prevent them in the January-February Issue of AARP Bulletin

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite breathtaking medical advancements since President Harry Truman declared war on heart disease 75 years ago, researchers have observed a disturbing trend that started in 2009: America's death rate from heart-related conditions is climbing again. Heart disease-related deaths have increased for people in all age ranges, and the COVID pandemic only made the situation worse. The data is clear: Americans today are losing the battle against heart disease.

This January, the Bulletin offers a report that untangles this trend, filled with insight from dozens of medical professionals. We show how far science has come in its understanding and treatments of heart disease, but why societal and lifestyle trends make heart disease so much more likely for many older Americans. Ultimately, the evidence shows, preventing heart disease is also in your hands, not just your doctor's.

Learn about:

The latest heart disease breakthroughs

How you can prevent heart disease

What questions to ask your doctor about your heart

And more.

Also in the January issue of AARP Bulletin:

Your Money

Get Extra Credit for Your Taxes: What do buying an electric car, contributing to an IRA or installing new windows for your home have in common? That's an easy one for a tax accountant: They're all items for which the federal government might give you money to do, by way of a tax credit. With the new year underway and the 2022 tax filing season about to begin, it's the perfect moment to pay attention to these offerings.

Fraud Watch

'Heartbreaking Evil' Fraud Ring Shut Down: Six people have pleaded guilty, and two are charged but not arrested, for taking part in a "heartbreakingly evil" fraud operation popularly known as "the grandparent scam." Learn the method they used to steal from over 70 older Americans and how to recognize the fraud if scammers try to pull it on you or a loved one.

Your Health

7 Things Your Toes Could Reveal About Your Health: Few know that your toes and toenails can tell you a lot about your health. Read this month's Bulletin to learn how a little digit detective work by you and your doc could reveal kidney disease, diabetes and several other conditions.

Your Life

Your Money Isn't Good Here: Thousands of stores across America have made the decision to no longer accept cash, and the trend is growing quickly. Ultimately, the switch saves money for the retailer, but is it good for the consumer? We explain the technology that makes card or digital payments secure; the laws regarding cash acceptance; and how to operate safely in an increasingly no-cash retail world.





Q&A with Jon Meacham : "Lincoln's life is a powerful warning for us," the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian shares on what the 16th President can teach us about a divided nation. Read this month's Your Life section to learn more.

