ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for December 2022

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for December 2022 reached a total of 6.4 million passengers, 22.9% above the levels reported in December 2019.
Compared to December 2019, passenger traffic increased by 33.2% in Colombia, 24.1% in Mexico and Puerto Rico by 6.4%. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia and Mexico was driven by domestic and international traffic and in Puerto Rico by domestic traffic.
This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods December 1 through December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
December
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Mexico
3,113,870
3,271,588
3,863,469
18.1
24.1
34,161,842
29,138,441
39,523,958
35.6
15.7
Domestic Traffic
1,487,771
1,540,184
1,860,661
20.8
25.1
16,683,996
15,057,198
18,700,737
24.2
12.1
International Traffic
1,626,099
1,731,404
2,002,808
15.7
23.2
17,477,846
14,081,243
20,823,221
47.9
19.1
San Juan, Puerto Rico
937,716
921,944
997,444
8.2
6.4
9,448,253
9,684,227
10,310,990
6.5
9.1
Domestic Traffic
845,671
854,978
907,519
6.1
7.3
8,455,993
9,138,875
9,404,031
2.9
11.2
International Traffic
92,045
66,966
89,925
34.3
(2.3)
992,260
545,352
906,959
66.3
(8.6)
Colombia
1,171,191
1,302,628
1,559,866
19.7
33.2
12,052,135
10,530,105
16,506,196
56.8
37.0
Domestic Traffic
996,876
1,105,503
1,270,380
14.9
27.4
10,231,479
8,984,220
13,718,590
52.7
34.1
International Traffic
174,315
197,125
289,486
46.9
66.1
1,820,656
1,545,885
2,787,606
80.3
53.1
Total Traffic
5,222,777
5,496,160
6,420,779
16.8
22.9
55,662,230
49,352,773
66,341,144
34.4
19.2
Domestic Traffic
3,330,318
3,500,665
4,038,560
15.4
21.3
35,371,468
33,180,293
41,823,358
26.0
18.2
International Traffic
1,892,459
1,995,495
2,382,219
19.4
25.9
20,290,762
16,172,480
24,517,786
51.6
20.8
Mexico Passenger Traffic
December
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
1,487,771
1,540,184
1,860,661
20.8
25.1
16,683,996
15,057,198
18,700,737
24.2
12.1
CUN
Cancun
770,284
870,648
1,050,521
20.7
36.4
8,980,397
9,081,354
10,705,897
17.9
19.2
CZM
Cozumel
17,739
18,598
10,557
(43.2)
(40.5)
189,640
174,348
173,506
(0.5)
(8.5)
HUX
Huatulco
61,778
78,542
78,694
0.2
27.4
749,048
655,550
878,959
34.1
17.3
MID
Merida
240,204
229,795
301,884
31.4
25.7
2,573,490
1,889,785
2,811,644
48.8
9.3
MTT
Minatitlan
12,334
9,001
9,113
1.2
(26.1)
140,616
92,721
100,754
8.7
(28.3)
OAX
Oaxaca
104,758
85,613
121,516
41.9
16.0
1,047,961
786,809
1,111,877
41.3
6.1
TAP
Tapachula
38,652
44,300
48,752
10.0
26.1
372,626
409,730
489,547
19.5
31.4
VER
Veracruz
127,831
107,802
119,522
10.9
(6.5)
1,406,796
1,024,610
1,241,734
21.2
(11.7)
VSA
Villahermosa
114,191
95,885
120,102
25.3
5.2
1,223,422
942,291
1,186,819
26.0
(3.0)
International Traffic
1,626,099
1,731,404
2,002,808
15.7
23.2
17,477,846
14,081,243
20,823,221
47.9
19.1
CUN
Cancun
1,525,467
1,633,990
1,884,068
15.3
23.5
16,501,592
13,237,113
19,637,064
48.3
19.0
CZM
Cozumel
32,624
42,035
49,642
18.1
52.2
356,783
357,327
489,764
37.1
37.3
HUX
Huatulco
19,798
9,721
14,923
53.5
(24.6)
143,239
36,600
92,076
151.6
(35.7)
MID
Merida
24,678
19,200
25,709
33.9
4.2
217,159
189,718
267,974
41.2
23.4
MTT
Minatitlan
613
489
661
35.2
7.8
7,543
5,823
11,264
93.4
49.3
OAX
Oaxaca
13,867
16,106
16,298
1.2
17.5
148,284
127,128
192,157
51.2
29.6
TAP
Tapachula
1,050
663
1,179
77.8
12.3
12,857
14,519
13,707
(5.6)
6.6
VER
Veracruz
6,080
6,487
7,449
14.8
22.5
68,785
78,850
91,844
16.5
33.5
VSA
Villahermosa
1,922
2,713
2,879
6.1
49.8
21,604
34,165
27,371
(19.9)
26.7
Traffic Total Mexico
3,113,870
3,271,588
3,863,469
18.1
24.1
34,161,842
29,138,441
39,523,958
35.6
15.7
CUN
Cancun
2,295,751
2,504,638
2,934,589
17.2
27.8
25,481,989
22,318,467
30,342,961
36.0
19.1
CZM
Cozumel
50,363
60,633
60,199
(0.7)
19.5
546,423
531,675
663,270
24.8
21.4
HUX
Huatulco
81,576
88,263
93,617
6.1
14.8
892,287
692,150
971,035
40.3
8.8
MID
Merida
264,882
248,995
327,593
31.6
23.7
2,790,649
2,079,503
3,079,618
48.1
10.4
MTT
Minatitlan
12,947
9,490
9,774
3.0
(24.5)
148,159
98,544
112,018
13.7
(24.4)
OAX
Oaxaca
118,625
101,719
137,814
35.5
16.2
1,196,245
913,937
1,304,034
42.7
9.0
TAP
Tapachula
39,702
44,963
49,931
11.0
25.8
385,483
424,249
503,254
18.6
30.6
VER
Veracruz
133,911
114,289
126,971
11.1
(5.2)
1,475,581
1,103,460
1,333,578
20.9
(9.6)
VSA
Villahermosa
116,113
98,598
122,981
24.7
5.9
1,245,026
976,456
1,214,190
24.3
(2.5)
Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
December
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
SJU Total
937,716
921,944
997,444
8.2
6.4
9,448,253
9,684,227
10,310,990
6.5
9.1
Domestic Traffic
845,671
854,978
907,519
6.1
7.3
8,455,993
9,138,875
9,404,031
2.9
11.2
International Traffic
92,045
66,966
89,925
34.3
(2.3)
992,260
545,352
906,959
66.3
(8.6)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
December
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
996,876
1,105,503
1,270,380
14.9
27.4
10,231,479
8,984,220
13,718,590
52.7
34.1
MDE
Rionegro
717,604
790,969
950,281
20.1
32.4
7,409,418
6,309,014
10,185,489
61.4
37.5
EOH
Medellin
104,044
112,677
116,101
3.0
11.6
1,095,291
1,008,756
1,264,382
25.3
15.4
MTR
Monteria
109,361
137,701
140,909
2.3
28.8
1,028,309
1,098,362
1,569,389
42.9
52.6
APO
Carepa
21,541
25,625
20,370
(20.5)
(5.4)
226,951
224,100
263,093
17.4
15.9
UIB
Quibdo
38,682
33,549
39,328
17.2
1.7
384,487
302,911
379,948
25.4
(1.2)
CZU
Corozal
5,644
4,982
3,391
(31.9)
(39.9)
87,023
41,077
56,289
37.0
(35.3)
International Traffic
174,315
197,125
289,486
46.9
66.1
1,820,656
1,545,885
2,787,606
80.3
53.1
MDE
Rionegro
174,315
197,125
289,486
46.9
66.1
1,820,656
1,545,885
2,787,606
80.3
53.1
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
APO
Carepa
UIB
Quibdo
CZU
Corozal
Traffic Total Colombia
1,171,191
1,302,628
1,559,866
19.7
33.2
12,052,135
10,530,105
16,506,196
56.8
37.0
MDE
Rionegro
891,919
988,094
1,239,767
25.5
39.0
9,230,074
7,854,899
12,973,095
65.2
40.6
EOH
Medellin
104044
112,677
116,101
3.0
11.6
1,095,291
1,008,756
1,264,382
25.3
15.4
MTR
Monteria
109,361
137,701
140,909
2.3
28.8
1,028,309
1,098,362
1,569,389
42.9
52.6
APO
Carepa
21,541
25,625
20,370
(20.5)
(5.4)
226,951
224,100
263,093
17.4
15.9
UIB
Quibdo
38,682
33,549
39,328
17.2
1.7
384,487
302,911
379,948
25.4
(1.2)
CZU
Corozal
5,644
4,982
3,391
(31.9)
(39.9)
87,023
41,077
56,289
37.0
(35.3)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
Contacts:
ASUR
Lic. Adolfo Castro
+52-55-5284-0408
acastro@asur.com.mx
InspIR Group
Susan Borinelli
+1-646-330-5907
susan@inspirgroup.com
