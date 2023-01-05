COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME TO BE PLAYED ON HELLAS' PREMIER SYNTHETIC TURF SYSTEM AT SOFI STADIUM

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME TO BE PLAYED ON HELLAS' PREMIER SYNTHETIC TURF SYSTEM AT SOFI STADIUM

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football National Championship Playoff game January 9, 2023, hosted at SoFi Stadium in Hollywood Park, California.

Hellas installed Matrix Helix® synthetic turf, Cushdrain® and RealFill® infill at the home stadium of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. The College Football National Championship Playoff game is being played at SoFi Stadium January 9, 2023 as TCU and Georgia square off. TCU has the same turf system installed by Hellas at their Sam Baugh indoor facility. (PRNewswire)

Hellas installed Matrix Helix® synthetic turf, Cushdrain® and RealFill® infill at SoFi Stadium home to the CFP Title Game

SoFi stadium features a top-of-the-line synthetic turf system installed by Hellas that includes Matrix Helix® synthetic turf, a Cushdrain® pad and RealFill® infill. Matrix Helix turf has corkscrew shaped fibers with shape memory technology. The engineered shape of Matrix Helix prevents fibers from matting over providing a stable and secure playing surface for athletes and preventing infill migration and "splash out."

Cushdrain is an elastic pad paved into place under the turf that absorbs shock and improves the field's drainage. Cushdrain will hold its form and position over 3-4 lifecycles of synthetic turf.

The Hellas turf system at SoFi stadium is the same turf system installed at the TCU football indoor practice facility.

TCU Associate Athletics Director for Football Anthony Crespino says, "Our coaching staff and student athletes are excited to have the best synthetic turf system available in our multi-purpose indoor facility."

Several Big 12 institutions including Baylor, Kansas, and Iowa State University all have Matrix Helix turf at their practice or game facilities on campus. Matrix Helix synthetic turf is used by eleven NFL teams at their game field or practice facilities including the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

About Hellas Construction Inc. – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas Construction is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. Along with hundreds of K-12 and collegiate facilities, Hellas has built NFL fields and practice fields from coast to coast for teams including Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay Packers. For more information visit www.hellasconstruction.com

About The TCU Horned Frogs – The Horned Frogs are the athletic teams that represent Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, TX. For more information visit https://www.tcu.edu/

About SoFi Stadium – Located in Los Angeles CA, SoFi stadium is home to two NFL teams, the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. For more information visit https://www.sofistadium.com/

Media Contact: Jeff Power

Hellas Director of Communications

jpower@hellasconstruction.com

The TCU Horned Frogs play on Matrix Helix® synthetic turf with a Cushdrain® and RealFill® infill, which is the same synthetic turf system that Hellas installed at SoFi Stadium in Hollywood Park, California near LAX airport. (PRNewswire)

Building For Sports. Building It Right. (PRNewsfoto/Hellas Construction) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hellas Construction, Inc.