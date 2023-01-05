Mohegan Sun's Behind the Scenes Reality TV Show Wins Platinum Awards From Two Industry Giants - the MarCom Awards & Viddy Awards

Additionally, "All in for Mohegan", the resort's new advertising brand campaign won three Platinum Awards, totaling a first-ever five Platinum Awards for the resort

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Sun has been recognized by two high-profile industry organizations, first winning the Platinum MarCom Award for the new "Team Achievement" category from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), and second, winning four Platinum Viddy Awards for excellence in Video Production.

AMCP winners are evaluated on their organizational impact, reflecting a team that brings recognition to the company through industry or community endeavors and far surpasses goals and expectations. The AMCP MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievements, honoring excellence in marketing and creativity, and the hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. Mohegan Sun won a Platinum award for its popular digital series Back of House.

The other organization, the Viddy Awards, started recognizing winners in 1995, when it was founded by a group of videographers, editors, producers, writers, and directors. Their mission was to honor excellence in all aspects of Video Production. The competition attracts tens of thousands of entries from over 100 countries, making it one of the largest in the history of film and video. Mohegan Sun won one a Platinum Award for its series Back of House and three Platinum Awards for its new advertising brand campaign called "All in for Mohegan".

The online TV series, Back of House, won both a Platinum MarCom and a Platinum Viddy. The series takes viewers through the work lives of some of Mohegan's most talented and engaging Team Members. The episode "A Terrific Time" from the recently launched sixth season featured Mohegan Sun's Nikki Cabrera and Dana Lambersky. Viewers watch as they help organize a large-scale quirky Comic-Con styled convention, known as Terrificon, held in Mohegan Sun's Expo Center.

"This team gets a great feeling when Back of House continues to receive industry honors and increases its viewers every year" - said George Galinsky, SVP of Marketing Communications for Mohegan. "We extend a heartfelt thank you to the MarCom and Viddy Awards, and to our many talented and entertaining Team Members who work diligently to ensure we're demonstrating what it's like to work at one of the largest, most exciting hospitality, entertainment and travel destinations in North America."

New York based, Primal-NY, an award-winning production studio, produces Back of House. This season premiered late last year and featured an all-female cast for the first time. It showcases many one of a kind behind the scenes moments at some of Mohegan Sun's milestone events and big celebrations.

The new Mohegan Sun ad campaign, with a 30-second commercial as its centerpiece, won Platinum awards in three different categories, capturing the endless fun happening at the resort and bringing Mohegan Sun's total awards haul to five Platinum Awards last year. The "All in for Mohegan" ad campaign won Platinum Viddy Awards for Web Series, Script Writing and Cinematography.

Created by Advertising agency, TAXI, "All in for Mohegan" currently airs regionally, including spots during major sporting events on network TV. The commercial offers a look at a group of friends' "night out" as they stop by the fantastic Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook, enjoy dinner at the jaw dropping TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge, take in a sold-out Mohegan Sun Arena show, dance at Avalon nightclub, bowl inside GAME ON, and then hit the hotel for an amazing overnight stay, all while meeting new friends of all ages along the way.

The commercial now has over 13.1 million impressions and 12.9 million video plays online, and the Back of House series has been viewed in more than 16 countries and 600 cities. The series has also proven to be a new recruiting tool for talent to join both Mohegan Sun and Mohegan Sun's parent company, Mohegan. Back of House has previously won several other awards in its history, which include HSMAI, Telly, Vega and Communicator honors.

ABOUT THE VIDDY AWARDS

The Viddy Awards was founded as the Videographer Awards in Dallas, Texas in 1995 by a group of videographers, editors, producers, writers, and directors. Their mission was to honor excellence in all aspects of video production. Over the years, the competition attracted tens of thousands of entries from over 100 countries, making it one of the largest competitions in the history of film and video. Viddy Awards are judged by Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP).

ABOUT THE MARCOM AWARDS

MarCom Awards honors excellence in Marketing and Communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world. MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization, founded in 1995, consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital, and web professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the community. In the past few years alone, AMCP has contributed more than $250,000 to charitable causes.

ABOUT BACK OF HOUSE

"Back of House" swings the doors of hospitality and entertainment wide open. It is a trailblazing all-access pass to the action behind the action at one of the world's largest integrated casino resort destinations, Mohegan Sun. Enjoy following fun, dedicated resort employees as they navigate occasional mishaps in their quests to make each guest's stay a perfect getaway experience. For more information, visit backofhouse.tv where you can also book a room, buy show tickets, gift cards and even apply for a position for a career with Mohegan Sun.

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN

Owned by Mohegan, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, over 70 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country. More information is available by calling 1.888.226.7711 or visiting mohegansun.com. Connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @mohegansun, view us on YouTube and find us on Snapchat at username MoheganSun.

