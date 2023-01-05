Tellico Village Expands as People Continue to Move to Tennessee

Tennessee ranks in the top 10 most moved to states for third straight year

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee ranks in the top 10 most moved to states across the U.S. for the third year in a row according to the newly-released 2022 U-Haul Growth Index. Over the past three years Tennessee has ranked first in 2020, third in 2021 and sixth in 2022.

U-Haul International President John "J.T." Taylor said, "While overall migration in 2021 was record-breaking, we continue to experience significant customer demand to move out of some geographic areas to destinations at the top of our growth list."

The report states more people have opted to leave the Midwest, Northeast and West Coast for locations across the Southeast.

Tellico Village, an active adult living community near Knoxville, is an example of this migration south. With a prime spot located near Knoxville and the Smoky Mountains, Tellico Village offers a place to call home for active adults. Tellico Village has seen an influx in new residents in recent years. In 2022, the community saw 220 new homes built, giving prospective buyers the chance to live in new construction while experiencing a vibrant community filled with natural beauty, social activities, clubs and a wide range of outdoor and exercise opportunities.

Additionally, there were 337 homes sold and 318 lots purchased. Demand was so high that Tellico Village plans to develop more than 70 additional acres this year. This is to accommodate new housing construction. The acquisition is making room for more people who are eager to live in Tennessee. Currently there are about 5,000 single family homes and townhomes in Tellico Village.

A recent report from Kiplinger shows Tennessee remains one of the best states to retire due to favorable taxes and low cost of living. Tennesseans do not pay taxes on Social Security benefits, pensions or distributions from their retirement plans. Plus, the Volunteer State has no state income tax, making it the perfect location to complete a career while paying less.

This area is a leading example of population growth. Historically low cost of living, temperate weather and easily accessible outdoor activities are just a few reasons people have flocked to this part of Tennessee. Tellico Village is minutes from Interstates 75 and 40 giving residents convenient accessibility to major cities in the Southeast, Midwest and East Coast. Plus, the desirable location is a day's drive to more than half of the U.S. population. With mountains, waterfalls, hiking trails and much more across the East Tennessee region, numerous studies show how experiencing nature can improve mood and health, and lead to stronger productivity.

About Tellico Village

Located in Loudon County, Tennessee, Tellico Village is a premier active adult retirement community. Established in 1987, it has become one of the best retirement communities in the Southeast. Tellico Village sits on 4,800 hundred acres situated on Tellico Lake and is host to a full range of amenities including recreational and wellness facilities, three award-winning golf courses, yacht club, walking and biking trails, boating and water sports, and more. Approximately 10,000 residents call Tellico Village home and the community continues to grow.

Tellico Village offers Discovery Packages allowing potential residents and their families to experience why Tellico Village is continually rated one of the best places to retire in the country.

