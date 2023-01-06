Local Listings
National Press Club to Host Special Advance Screening: Turn Every Page Documentary

Published: Jan. 6, 2023

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Pictures Classics will host an advance movie screening of TURN EVERY PAGE – THE ADVENTURES OF ROBERT CARO AND ROBERT GOTTLIEB on Tuesday, Jan 10, 7:00pm at @PressClubDC including Q&A with Director Lizzie Gottlieb. For more information: sonyclassics.com/film/turneverypage/. To RSVP, email TurnEveryPageDC@gmail.com

Media contact: Shannon Moore of Allied Global Marketing at 202-742-8744 or smoore@alliedglobalmarketing.com

