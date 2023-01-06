PIANIST, COMPOSER, PRODUCER, ACTIVIST, & FASHION ICON - CHLOE FLOWER - RELEASES NEW SINGLE "GOLDEN HOUR" OUT NOW ON SONY MUSIC MASTERWORKS

FEATURED PERFORMER ON THE 80th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE® AWARDS ON JANUARY 10TH ON NBC

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Masterworks recording artist, composer, producer, and activist, CHLOE FLOWER kicks off the new year with a new single, "Golden Hour," available now. Composed for piano and orchestra, "Golden Hour" celebrates the music, magic, film, and fashion of Hollywood's Golden Age. In support of the new release, Chloe is set to perform on the 80th Annual Golden Globe® Awards airing Tuesday, January 10 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Chloe Flower notes of the song, "With 'Golden Hour,' I wanted to create space for listeners to be in the moment and simply feel. When I was composing the piece, I was thinking about the emotion of a great movie soundtrack, and I wanted to tell a story to connect me with my audience. I always have in the back of my mind Schoenberg's suggestion 'If it is art, it is not for all, and if it is for all, it is not art.' and every time I perform, I try to chip away at this outdated idea, break barriers, and hopefully reach a new audience and bring people together. For me, music is a connection between our souls and the universe, and it is an honor and a privilege to share my music with you."

The in-demand pianist had a blockbuster 2022. Chloe Flower performed at the prestigious 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., on behalf of honoree Tania León. Following her holiday EP release, Christmas with Chloe Flower, Chloe appeared on ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration alongside Ne-Yo and Becky G and ABC's Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.

Chloe Flower is an official Steinway Artist, composer, producer, activist, and fashion icon who began playing piano at the age of two. Not only in-demand as a solo artist, Chloe is the pianist-of-choice to music royalty having accompanied Meek Mill on a custom-wrapped grand piano to a packed audience of 20,000 fans at Madison Square Garden; and collaborated with Cardi B on their show-stopping, internet-breaking, viral Grammy Awards performance.

Chloe Flower proudly celebrates her Asian heritage and culture and is a fierce advocate for women's representation — particularly women of color — in the music industry. Chloe sits on the board of directors for the Liberace Foundation and is a strong voice against human trafficking. She was honored by the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Activism (CAST) and has spoken at the United Nations as a music education ambassador.

