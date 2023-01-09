Alcohol Justice's Youth For Justice™ Program Awarded Million Dollar Elevate Youth California Grant for Community Organizing in the San Rafael Canal Neighborhood

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice & Youth For Justice are pleased to announce receiving a million dollar grant to support after-school programs and substance use prevention education for Latinx youth and families in the Canal District of San Rafael, California.

The program is supported by Elevate Youth California, which is managed by The Center at Sierra Health Foundation under contract with the State of California's Department of Health Care Services through Proposition 64, California Cannabis Tax Fund, Allocation 3, Youth Education Prevention Early Intervention and Treatment Account.

"We are so grateful to receive these funds that will allow us to expand our community organizing efforts to help even more Canal residents prevent substance use disorder," stated Maite Durán, Director of Programs for Youth For Justice.

"The Canal" is a historically under-resourced and segregated community – the poorest neighborhood – in the richest county of California. Its 18,000 overwhelmingly Spanish-speaking residents are primarily low-income, 87% Hispanic, and 60% are immigrant. 22% of Canal youth live below the poverty line.

The million dollar grant, spread out over three years, will allow for expansion of the Youth For Justice program which is guided by their "Four-Pillar Philosophy" of Health and Healing, Nature Connection, Culture and History of Latino/Indigenous Peoples, and Community Organizing to Prevent Alcohol and Other Drug Harm.

"An exciting major goal of our program is to train youth leaders to help create local policy that will reduce the impact of seductive marketing on youth alcohol consumption," said Durán. "This goal allows project participants to be involved in advocacy, community organizing, and substance use prevention education to make a positive change in their community."

The Youth For Justice program is also proudly supported by the San Rafael Alcohol and Drug Coalition, the Juvenile Probation Department of Marin County, the Marin Prevention Program, and Alcohol Justice.

"This award is well-deserved acknowledgement of ten dedicated years of hard work that Maite Durán and her team have devoted to building the Youth For Justice program," stated Cruz Avila, Executive Director at Alcohol Justice. "It is also very encouraging to know that the value it is delivering to Canal residents will continue to grow and make this community healthier and safer. We are honored and blessed to be supported by Elevate Youth California."

