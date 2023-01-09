IDEOLOGY HEALTH ANNOUNCES A 5-YEAR EXTENSION OF COLLABORATION WITH TEXAS ONCOLOGY TO ADVANCE MEDICAL EDUCATION IN ONCOLOGY

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEOlogy Health announced today that it has entered into a 5-year agreement extending its collaboration with Texas Oncology for the provision of medical education to practice physicians and other healthcare providers.

IDEOlogy Health has quickly built a reputation for being a "go-to" resource for physicians who want credible, unbiased, up-to-date information on the latest advancements in oncology. Through its many educational offerings, IDEOlogy Health is positioned to deliver current oncology updates to Texas Oncology's providers.

Under the terms of the new agreement, IDEOlogy Health will continue to provide customized unbiased, non-promotional medical education to Texas Oncology's more than 500 physicians through live and online events, seminars, and training sessions including IDEO Talks, IDEO Sound Bites, IDEOcasts, and the Texas Lung Cancer Conference.

Leveraging its patented digital Sound Bites platform, IDEOlogy Health provides timely and trustworthy clinical data from the most world-renowned experts, enabling physicians to get the most up-to-date information right at their fingertips. Texas Oncology now has its own channel within the platform creating an efficient and more engaging way to distribute important information across the practice.

The two companies will continue to work together to build custom multi-channel medical education for Texas Oncology and its physicians, leading to a more efficient exchange of ideas, data, and the latest treatment updates across the oncology landscape.

"This long-term extension is a testament to the strong relationship we have formed with IDEOlogy Health and the consistently positive feedback we have received from our physicians who have benefited from their unbiased medical education platform," said R. Steven Paulson, M.D., president, and chairman of Texas Oncology."

Mike Gramling, IDEOlogy Health CEO, said of the extension: "Staying up-to-date on the many advancements in oncology, and finding the time to do so, is a huge challenge faced by community oncologists. It has been an honor to work with Texas Oncology to build customized, multi-channel medical education to meet their healthcare providers' needs and we are thrilled to solidify a long-term extension and continue to do so long into the future."

About IDEOlogy Health

IDEOlogy Health is leading the change in how healthcare professionals connect and stay up-to-date on the latest advancements in medicine. The company leverages decades of healthcare expertise and emerging technology to provide data, analysis, and educational opportunities from experts across the globe in the diseases of Oncology, Hematology, and Cardiology.

