invisibobble and Lisa Frank Collaborate on Bold & Bright Hair Tie Designs

This limited collection takes hair accessories over the rainbow

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A match made in rainbow heaven, iconic brand Lisa Frank and hairloving brand invisibobble have partnered to create bold and bright traceless hair ties and sprunchies. It's time to level up your everyday hairstyles and let your creativity run WILD.

Express your creativity and add these must-have hair accessories to your collection for the perfect pop of color. The Fantastic World™ of Lisa Frank® is brought to hairloving life with the brand new invisibobble Lisa Frank® Collection! With electric colors and bold, iconic designs, this limited collection takes hair accessories over the rainbow.

Featuring HAIRLOVETECH, invisibobble hair accessories are scientifically proven to cause 31% less damage, leave 68% less marks and 100% less pain than generic hair elastics. Achieve happy healthy hair with an iconic twist that is sure to impress.

The collection includes 3 limited-edition items, all available at ULTA. Items retail for $12.00 and are suitable for all hair types.

INVISIBOBBLE ORIGINAL LISA FRANK BE MY RAINBOO 8 PC

INVISIBOBBLE ORIGINAL LISA FRANK HAIR ME ROAR 8 PC

INVISIBOBBLE SPRUNCHIE LISA FRANK PAWSITIVELY PURRFECT 2 PC

"We're thrilled to expand our lifestyle beauty assortment in partnership with the highly esteemed hair accessory brand, Invisibobble," says Forrest Green, Head of Brand at Lisa Frank. "Fans can choose from a selection of vibrant sprunchies and hair spirals to start their year in style."

"We are so excited to partner with the iconic Lisa Frank brand to bring these bold and colorful designs to life with our HAIRLOVETECH." invisibobble founder, Sophie Trelles-Tvede says.

About Lisa Frank:

Lisa Frank is beloved around the globe for its whimsical character world and colorful lifestyle aesthetic. For over four decades, Lisa Frank has spread happiness and joy with millions of fantastic products.

About invisibobble:

invisibobble® is changing the hair accessories game with its HAIRLOVETECH™ and putting an end to uncomfortable hair ties. The unique product design, material and technology that makes up the invisibobble® DNA helps women with all hair types achieve happy healthy hair.

