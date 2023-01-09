Veteran Technology Executive Mike Gamson Named Evozyne CEO

Gamson to set commercial direction, strengthen foundation for growth

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evozyne, a fast-growing biology engineering company, today welcomed Mike Gamson as its new CEO. At Evozyne, Gamson will lead the company into its next phase, aligning its scientific potential with optimal commercial growth around Evozyne's core mission.

"Mike has significant experience building and transforming high-potential technology growth companies into global market leaders," said Jeff Aronin, Evozyne co-founder and executive chairman. "His talents and leadership qualities make him an ideal CEO to build upon Evozyne's early success and foster its commercial growth."

With more than 20 years of strategic and operational experience in fast-growing technology companies, Gamson has a proven track record of success. As a senior vice president at LinkedIn, he led teams across 30 offices worldwide and grew revenue from tens of millions to multiple billions. Most recently Gamson was the CEO of Relativity, a global legal technology company, where he led its growth to become the leading cloud solution in eDiscovery and expanded upon their industry leading AI-enabled solutions.

Founded in 2020 by Paragon Biosciences, Evozyne develops novel proteins for critical applications in therapeutics and sustainability. It creates technology platforms for gene optimization, antibody discovery and gene editing, with the potential to develop applications in sustainability. Today, Evozyne is partnering with notable companies including NVIDIA and Takeda to create, build and test engineered proteins that significantly outperform design specifications.

"Shaping the trajectory of an innovative organization filled with incredible people is one of the most rewarding challenges in business," said Gamson. "I am grateful to be a part of this talented team working together to unleash the power of Evozyne's amazing protein optimization technology to make a healthier, more sustainable world."

About Evozyne

Evozyne applies boundary-breaking biology that combines engineering and AI to develop transformative solutions in biotechnology and sustainability. Built by Paragon Biosciences, Evozyne created one of the most promising technologies to improve human life. By amplifying a protein's function based on the rules of nature, Evozyne addresses complex, high-impact problems. For more information, visit https://www.evozyne.com/.

About Paragon Biosciences, LLC

Paragon Biosciences is a global life science leader that creates and builds innovative biology-based companies in three key areas: cell and gene therapy, adaptive biology and advanced biotechnology. Our portfolio companies use biology to accelerate scientific breakthroughs that solve some of society's most challenging problems. Learn more at https://www.paragonbiosci.com.

