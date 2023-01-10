Console Mattiacci Law Obtains a Judgment of $890,000 for Former General Counsel Against Henkels & McCoy In Sex Discrimination Case

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, November 28, 2022, judgment in the amount of $890,000 was entered in favor of Caroline Henrich and against Defendants Henkels & McCoy, Inc., Henkels & McCoy Group, Inc., H&M Shared Services, Inc., and T. Roderick Henkels by the Honorable Michael M. Baylson of the District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Ms. Henrich formerly served as General Counsel for the company. In 2020, she brought a gender discrimination, retaliation, and hostile work environment lawsuit against her former employers and CEO Rod Henkels stemming from their treatment of her following her complaints of gender discrimination in the workplace. The case was scheduled to begin trial before Judge Baylson on December 12, 2022.

Ms. Henrich was represented by Rahul Munshi and Lauren Batemen of Console Mattiacci Law, LLC in Philadelphia.

About the Offer of Judgment by Defendants, which was accepted by Ms. Henrich, she relayed: "When I made the difficult decision to file this action two years ago, my primary objective was to achieve accountability for the unwarranted decisions and actions taken against me by the Defendants. I am satisfied that the entry of judgment against them accomplished my goal. I would like to thank Rahul Munshi and the Console Mattiacci Law team for their professionalism and expertise in achieving this result."

Console Mattiacci Law, LLC is an employment rights law firm with offices in Philadelphia and Wayne, Pennsylvania; Moorestown, New Jersey and New York City. Since its inception in 1990, the firm has focused its practice on the representation of current, former and potential employees concerning work related matters. The team of lawyers at Console Mattiacci Law, LLC counsel whistleblower-employees who have been retaliated against and individuals who have been victimized by illegal employment discrimination and retaliation, including on the basis of sex, race, religion, disability, age and sexual harassment at work. They also handle cases involving medical leaves, disability benefits, wage and hour claims, employment contracts, severance agreements, stock option plans, and class action lawsuits. For more information visit: www.consolelaw.com or call Console Mattiacci Law, LLC at 215-545-7676.

