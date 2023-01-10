CORTLAND HIRES JARED FORD AS PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION AND DESIGN

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortland, a vertically integrated, multifamily real estate investment, development, and management company, has appointed Jared Ford President of Construction and Design, a new role created to support the firm's rapid growth in the US and overseas.

Ford reports to Cortland's CEO, Steven DeFrancis, and will lead a cohesive strategy for two of the award-winning multifamily company's divisions, Cortland Build and Cortland Design. He will be responsible for executing acquisition renovations, ground-up development construction, capital expenditure projects, and design services across Cortland's portfolio of more than 250 communities. Ford will work in partnership with Cortland investment and development platforms as well as its operations and facilities departments.

"I am thrilled to be joining an organization committed to innovation and efficiency in creating resident-centric communities that will change the standard of apartment living," Ford said. "I look forward to collaborating with the super talented Cortland team throughout the design and construction process to consistently deliver an elevated product our residents will love to call home."

Most recently, Ford served as President of Construction for The Dinerstein Companies based in Houston, TX. Ford was a partner in all subsidiaries of TDC and was responsible for leading the execution of development, design, and construction operations for all its investments. Before Dinerstein, Ford was the Senior Vice President for Crescent Communities where he oversaw the execution of development, design, and construction operations across all its multifamily investments nationwide.

"Jared's extensive background and outstanding record of leadership give us confidence he can help take Cortland to the next phase of our evolution," CEO Steven DeFrancis said. "This unifying role is vital to supporting our growth and fostering continued success while preserving the continuity and strengths of the firm's existing business."

About Cortland:

Cortland is a vertically integrated, multifamily real estate investment, development and management company focused on delivering resident-centric, hospitality-driven apartment living experiences. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cortland manages and is invested in, directly or indirectly, over 250 apartment communities comprised of more than 85,000 homes in the U.S. with regional offices in Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Orlando, and Tampa. Cortland has significant experience in acquiring, developing, renovating, owning and operating multifamily communities, leveraging the services of its construction, design, and property, asset and investment management affiliates. Internationally, Cortland maintains a management and development platform in the UK.

Cortland is a National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Top 50 Owner and Manager, the Top Brand Performer for online reputation in 2021 (Reputation Score by reputation.com), and is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company (2021). For more information, please visit cortland.com.

The foregoing press release is for informational purposes only. Nothing contained herein is to be construed as a solicitation to offer investment advice or services, nor a solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. Information about investing in a Cortland fund is only available in the form of private placement memoranda and other offering documents which contain information to help investors evaluate Cortland funds' investment objectives, risks, fees, and expenses, among other factors, before considering an investment.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The opinions, forecasts, projections or other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results or the actual performance may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Nothing contained in this presentation may be relied upon as a guarantee, promise, assurance or a representation as to the future. These forward-looking statements have not been reviewed by anyone outside of Cortland, and while Cortland believes these statements are reasonable, they do involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Unless required by law, Cortland undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this press release or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events. Cortland's past and current performance are not indicative of future results, and no representation is made that any Cortland investment will achieve its objectives or that any Cortland strategy will be successful. This press release is not personalized investment advice or an investment recommendation from Cortland.

