Raytheon Technologies Named Top Aerospace and Defense Company on JUST Capital and CNBC's JUST 100 Ranking

The JUST 100 is the only ranking that recognizes companies deemed by the American public as doing right by all their stakeholders

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies was recently named one of America's Most Just Companies for its commitment to serving its workers, customers, communities, the environment and shareholders. Raytheon Technologies ranked No. 1 industry leader in the aerospace and defense sector, No. 1 for communities in aerospace and defense, and No. 52 overall in the JUST 100.

Raytheon Technologies was recognized for its leadership in the aerospace and defense industry, and progress in addressing community issues, through the company's environmental, social and governance strategy which is driving sustainability and advancing equitable opportunities in education, career development and community well-being. Progress highlights include:

More than 888,000 beneficiaries have been impacted by social cause investments made by Raytheon Technologies and its employees, according to Impact Genome;

Nearly 120,000 students have developed an interest in STEM through various strategic partnerships fueling its Connect Up initiative, which will aid in filling the talent pipeline;

Published our EEO-1 report detailing comprehensive workforce race and gender data;

Detailed our roadmap to support the aviation industry's 2050 net-zero commitment.

For the annual rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 Issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

