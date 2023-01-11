Chris Leitner Leads Tenaska as New Chief Executive Officer

Brings Decades of Energy Industry Experience to Role

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent energy company Tenaska has named Chris Leitner to lead the company as Chief Executive Officer. Jerry Crouse, who has served in that position since July 2010, is the company's new Board Chairman.

"Chris has proven to be a smart and strategic leader over the 20 years that he has worked for Tenaska," said Co-founder and Chairman Emeritus Howard Hawks. "He has earned the support of our employees and executive team and will be a strong leader during this time of change in the energy industry."

Ranked #18 on the Forbes List of America's Largest Private Companies, Tenaska does business across the energy value chain. The company is one of the largest electric power and natural gas marketing companies in North America, owns and operates natural gas, solar and wind power plants and provides development services for natural gas fueled generation, renewable energy, energy storage and carbon sequestration projects.

"Chris has a unique understanding of these markets, their changes and challenges," said Crouse. "His significant industry experience, knowledge and expertise make him the right person to lead Tenaska as the energy industry transitions and innovates."

Leitner joined Tenaska in 2003. In his most recent position, Leitner served as President of Tenaska Development and Tenaska Generation, where he was responsible for strategic planning, business development, asset management and project origination. Under his leadership, Tenaska commenced development of approximately 16,400 megawatts of renewable energy projects and optimized power generation facilities across the United States. Leitner also held the position of Managing Director of private equity fund manager, Tenaska Capital Management, where he was responsible for the investment in and optimization of power generation facilities.

Before joining Tenaska, Leitner was Director of Asset Investments at Aquila, Inc., where he focused on transactions involving generation asset portfolios and related infrastructure. He also previously worked at Koch Industries, Inc., where he was responsible for natural gas midstream and crude oil industry transactions.

Leitner holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Leitner is the third executive to serve as Tenaska CEO since the company's inception in 1987.

