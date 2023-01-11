HUSSEIN ELHAGE PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT OF GALA & ASSOCIATES AS FOUNDER CHUNI GALA TAKES ON NEW ROLE AS EXECUTIVE ADVISOR AND DIRECTOR

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gala & Associates, Inc., announced that Hussein Elhage, former Sr. Vice President, will assume the position of President as founder Chuni Gala steps into a new role as Executive Advisor and Director.

"Hussein has been with Gala since the inception. He will continue the traditions and legacy of Gala & Associates into the future, providing continuity, stability, and sound leadership," said the outgoing President and founder of Gala & Associates, Inc., Chuni Gala. "Hussein is well respected throughout the industry, and his name is synonymous with Gala & Associates."

"The depth of leadership experience within Gala & Associates is one of the reasons The Austin Company was drawn to acquiring the company," said President and CEO of Austin, Mike Pierce. "Hussein has been with Gala since the beginning. He has progressively grown with the company, taking on additional leadership responsibilities, assisting in the development of Gala's scope of services throughout the U.S. and into Mexico, mentoring young engineers, and overseeing Gala's data and technology departments."

"I am honored to be able to continue to grow the relationships we have built over the past 35 years and lead Gala into the future. I am proud of the company we have built, the team we have assembled, and I look forward to the future," said Elhage.

Hussein holds a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering and a master's degree in Civil Engineering from Wayne State University. He is a licensed professional engineer in multiple states.

Gala provides architectural engineering, design, and project management services for automotive assembly and heavy industrial facilities. Established in 1987, Gala is headquartered in Beverly Hills, Michigan (a Northern suburb of Detroit, Michigan).

Austin took ownership of Gala in 2022. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Austin has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Irvine, California; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Merritt Island, Florida; San Luis Potosi, Mexico; and London, United Kingdom. The Austin Company is a subsidiary of Kajima.

