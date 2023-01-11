StoutCap Raising $4M for Treetop Apartments Real Estate Investment

Raise Empowers People to Participate in Strategic Real Estate Investment

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StoutCap, a premier real estate investment firm creating opportunities to help people invest passively in real estate, today announced it's raising $4M to acquire Treetop Apartments, a garden-style apartment community located in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The raise offers investors an opportunity to participate in the acquisition of a value-add 146-unit, Class-B multifamily asset built in 1977. The Property is located in the rapidly growing market of Fayetteville in southeast North Carolina. The Fayetteville metropolitan area is the largest in southeastern North Carolina and the fifth-largest in the state, positioned well to continue growing with the momentum of the southeast and North Carolina population growth.

This investment is expected to double the return in 6 years, with 100 percent of capital returned in 3 years. StoutCap is buying the asset for $63,000 a door, a 30 percent discount to the recent comps. Treetop Apartments have remained over 98 percent occupied over the last 5 years and are currently 100 percent occupied.

Treetop Apartments is situated on 10.4 acres of land and consists of 94,250 leasable square feet. Community amenities include a sizable pool with a large lounge area, onsite laundry facilities, a picnic area with grills, mature landscaping, and onsite property management and maintenance.

Several large employers, including Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Valley Health System, and Cumberland County Schools, are located nearby, contributing to the local economy and elevating housing demand. Additional deal strengths include a favorable submarket and an advantageous rent vs. own analysis.

"In a tumultuous investment landscape, real estate investing provides people with an opportunity to achieve stability, cash flow, tax benefits, and asset appreciation," said Chris Stout, principal of StoutCap. "At StoutCap, we are always on the lookout for investments that not only have strong financial potential but also align with our values of sustainability and community development. Treetop Apartments embodies these principles, and we believe it has the potential to be a valuable addition to any investment portfolio."

To learn more about StoutCap or Treetop Apartments, please visit https://stoutcap.com .

About StoutCap

StoutCap is a multifamily real estate investment firm with an established track record of producing passive income for investment partners. The company leverages more than two decades of individual and institutional experience to maximize ROI in landlord-friendly states where industry and job growth are strongest. Our team of dedicated professionals is committed to providing the highest level of service and support to help our clients achieve their financial goals. To learn more, visit stoutcap.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

