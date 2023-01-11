Valiantys sets strategy to strengthen its position in Europe by acquiring kreuzwerker's Atlassian consulting business

PARIS and BERLIN, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiantys today announced it is expanding into Germany through the acquisition of kreuzwerker's Atlassian consulting business.

kreuzwerker is one of the leading Atlassian Platinum Solution Partners in the German market, being the first to achieve the ITSM and Cloud specializations, and recently recognized as "Atlassian Partner of the Year 2021" in "Customer Experience".

Valiantys has already strengthened its leading position as a global Atlassian partner through recent acquisitions including Addteq's consulting services and Expium. Valiantys has a significant presence in Europe and North America, with ambitions to continue expanding and growing its talent base.

This combination will bring together Valiantys' global operations and deep expertise in Agile at Scale transformations and managed services, thanks to kreuzwerker's strong presence in the German market for Enterprise Service Management.

"The DACH region is absolutely strategic to Valiantys' future and is one of Atlassian's largest markets," said Lucas Dussurget, CEO, Valiantys. "kreuzwerker's team is world-class and we're very excited to see them join our Swiss team to establish Valiantys as a leading Atlassian Solution Partner in the DACH region1."

"We are delighted to be joining Valiantys. With their support and existing capabilities, we will be able to serve our DACH customers even better with a global presence as well as access to specialists on Cloud Migrations, ITSM, Agile at Scale and Work Management," said Tilman Muerle, Managing Director Atlassian, kreuzwerker. "In Valiantys we have found kindred spirits who are fully aligned with our culture, and our passion for delivering ambitious transformations using Atlassian solutions."

"Valiantys' acquisition of kreuzwerker's Atlassian consulting services is an exciting step forward in their EMEA strategy," said Cameron Deatsch, Chief Revenue Office at Atlassian. "The combined efforts of these partners will empower more customers in the DACH region to harness the full potential of teamwork."

This acquisition will be made possible by the investment and operational support of:

2 , and Valiantys' majority shareholder; Keensight Capital , one of the leading private equity managers dedicated to international Growth Buyout investments, and Valiantys' majority shareholder;

Tercera , a growth equity firm specializing in cloud professional services, has made a minority investment with a specific focus on expanding in the Americas and other key regions

About Valiantys

Valiantys is a leading global consulting and services firm dedicated to Atlassian. The company accelerates business transformation by digitizing processes and modernizing teamwork, using the best agile methods and tools. Its Atlassian technical expertise is unparalleled and Valiantys supports its customers across the entire spectrum of projects on those platforms. As a recognized Agile at Scale, ITSM, and Cloud Specialized Partner, Valiantys help organizations accelerate time to value with Agile at scale, cloud, and ITSM implementations. Because teamwork requires more than just tools, the firm bridges the gap between applications and strategic practices such as SAFe® and ITIL. Over the last 15 years, Valiantys has helped more than 5,000 customers achieve their desired business outcomes at a reduced time to value, through improved team collaboration. More information about Valiantys can be found at https://valiantys.com/

About Kreuzwerker

kreuzwerker is a full-stack software consulting company founded in 2010. The company has been an AWS APN Advanced Consulting Partner since 2013 and was the first APN Partner in DACH to pass the AWS APN DevOps Competency. kreuzwerker experts have integrated cloud native software development into startup, SMB and enterprise environments for hundreds of clients including highly regulated industries.

More information about kreuzwerker can be found at https://www.kreuzwerker.de

1 Germany-Austria-Switzerland

2 Growth Buyout: investment in profitable, private companies experiencing strong growth, in minority or majority positions, with or without leverage, using a flexible approach tailored to the needs of individual entrepreneurs, in order to finance organic growth projects, acquisition strategies or provide historic shareholders with liquidity.

