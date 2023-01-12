DispatchTrack Introduces Track & Trace to Capture, Compile and Archive Every Detail of Every Delivery from Dispatch to Destination

Provides highly accurate real-time order status of all deliveries as well as instant access to complete audit trails so businesses can gain assurance that every delivery is well managed

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchTrack , the global leader in last mile delivery solutions, today announced the availability of Track & Trace, a feature integrated into its last mile platform that provides an unprecedented level of real-time information about every delivery run or service call. Leveraging GPS tracking and delivery status updates, Track & Trace provides a complete, up-to-the-minute audit trail that allows businesses to track the location of orders and service units across the last mile both during and after delivery, resulting in complete delivery transparency. It's also designed to combat false liability by enabling businesses to see precisely when and where deliveries occurred including capturing location data in areas where GPS and cell connectivity is unreliable.

Track & Trace is uniquely able to capture massive amounts of data, organize it, and display it so users have access to the exact data they need, when they need it, in a meaningful way. Whether it's real-time delivery data or information required for troubleshooting deliveries, users can get the data they need in just a few clicks. Real-time visibility enables businesses to identify where problems may exist so they can take proactive, corrective action to optimize their routes and ensure customers' expectations are met. Unlike other solutions, DispatchTrack does the hard work behind the scenes so there's never an interruption to the performance of daily operations.

"Without thorough and accurate visibility into the last mile, it's impossible for companies to know exactly what's happening once their drivers are dispatched, particularly when using delivery solutions that operate independently from their routing and communications platforms," said Satish Natarajan, DispatchTrack co-founder and CEO. "Track & Trace seamlessly integrates into our AI-powered last mile logistics platform, giving delivery and service businesses sophisticated tools that are easy to use so operations can be managed effortlessly and confidently, while end customers receive the highest level of customer service."

DispatchTrack is the global leader in last mile delivery solutions, helping top brands around the globe power successful deliveries 180 million times a year. Since 2010, DispatchTrack's scalable SaaS platform has made delivery organizations more connected, agile, and intelligent using highly configurable capabilities designed to empower better delivery management from end to end. Our proprietary AI-powered routing algorithm ensures 98% ETA accuracy in last mile deliveries, and we're constantly innovating to improve performance and better serve our 2,000+ global customers, including Walmart, Coca-Cola, Ashley, Ferguson Enterprises, Cargill, McCain Foods, and many others. When businesses make promises to their customers—DispatchTrack makes sure they deliver.

