Operation HOPE Founder and Chairman John Hope Bryant Named to Georgia Trend's 2023 100 Most Influential Georgians List

Entrepreneur and philanthropist, John Hope Bryant, honored for outsized impact on business and bettering the lives of Georgia residents two years in a row.

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Trend announced this month that entrepreneur, philanthropist and businessman John Hope Bryant has been named to its 2023 Most Influential Georgians List.

The 2023 Most Influential Georgians List celebrates 100 Georgians who are leading by example and improving lives through business. This is Georgia Trend's 25th annual list, and Bryant's second time being honored among several notable politicians, presidents, CEOs, and economic development leaders across the state.

John Hope Bryant is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Atlanta-based Operation HOPE, Inc., a leading national non-profit dedicated to financial literacy and economic empowerment. Operation HOPE serves over 4 million people and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities.

He is also the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Bryant Group Ventures, and Founder and Principal of The Promise Homes Company, which is the largest minority-controlled owner of single-family rental homes in the United States.

Bryant has served as a member of the President's Advisory Council on Financial Literacy under President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama. At the recommendation of Mr. Bryant, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew renamed the former U.S. Treasury Annex Building the Freedman's Bank Building.

"A long time ago, I decided to commit myself to matters that would better the lives of other people. I am grateful to Georgia Trend for recognizing my contributions and plan to continue building," said Bryant. "Georgia is not only the global headquarters for Operation HOPE, but also the place my family calls home. I am humbled and honored to be included on this list with so many great leaders and changemakers—many of whom are colleagues and friends."

Operation HOPE promotes social justice for ethnically diverse individuals through an economic lens. Within the past year, HOPE has experienced incredible growth and expansion with a focus on diverse communities that are typically underserved. With currently 200 HOPE Inside locations across the country, John Hope Bryant and his team of certified coaches, will continue to support the wider community through programs, partnerships, and initiatives.

Georgia Trend's list of influential leaders is gathered by the staff who looks for people that represent the best of leadership, service, character, and influence.

