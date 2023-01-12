Ping Identity Recognized on Built In's 2023 Best Places to Work Lists

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity , the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced that Built In has recognized it as a 2023 Best Place to Work in Colorado and Austin . This is the fifth consecutive honor from Built In, joining other workplace awards like Denver Post's Best Places to Work and Glassdoor's Employee Choice Awards, demonstrating Ping's ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive culture and fostering employee wellness.

"When we take care of each other and celebrate what makes each of us unique, the result is an innovative environment people are excited to contribute to," said Andre Durand, Ping Identity CEO and founder.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm using company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

