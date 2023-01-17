AvAir Recognized as No. 1 Parts Supplier Globally for Third Year in a Row

Airline Economics' Aviation 100 Awards Outstanding Performers in the Aerospace Industry

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, AvAir , an inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket, was awarded the No. 1 position on Airline Economics' Aviation 100 "Parts Supplier of the Year" rankings, recognizing the company as a global authority and leader in the industry.

AvAir building in Chandler, Arizona. (PRNewswire)

"We couldn't be more excited to receive this recognition for the third year in a row," said Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir. "It truly is a testament to how hard our teams work to go above and beyond what our clients expect and to be a solutions-oriented provider."

Parts Supplier of the Year is judged on the following criteria: parts stocked, clients on books/new clients in the past 12 months, locations/number of employees, ability to source, supply and timescale; plus, results from the Aviation News survey.

In addition to celebrating these awards, the company is pleased to share that it proudly retained 100% of its employees in both the Arizona and Ireland offices in 2022.

With an unmatched financial purchasing capability, AvAir looks to continue to grow its pool of inventory throughout this year and beyond.

AvAir, now in its 22nd year in business, offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign inventories with more than 26 million in-stock components. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping.

For more information about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

About AvAir

Founded in 2000, Arizona-based AvAir is a global leader in the aviation aftermarket, providing customized inventory solutions for airlines, OEMs, and MROs. AvAir, offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign more than 26 million in-stock aircraft parts. AvAir has been named Parts Supplier of the Year for 2021 and 2022 by Airline Economics, the leading industry trade publication. It has also been recognized for its work in sustainability by The Aviation 100 two years in a row, AvAir received the Environmental Sustainability award. For more about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero .

Contact: Claire Natale

Email: claire@evolveprandmarketing.com

Phone: 202.294.5999

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AvAir