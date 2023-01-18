Mr. Albert John Allen (Advisor, US Govt. Department of Commerce and Trade) joins the board of Femto Green Hydrogen Limited

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Femto Green Hydrogen Limited (Femto), a Subsidiary company of Indo Thai Securities Limited, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), today announced that they have onboarded Mr. Albert John Allen as one of the Board of Directors to further strengthen the senior management. Femto is a revolutionary green solutions provider which helps eradicate dangerous carbon emissions from vehicles, thereby reducing pollution levels significantly. Mr. Allen currently serves as a senior advisor on international trade relations to the current US Secretary of Commerce and US Trade Representative. He has over thirty-seven years' experience negotiating political and economic issues between foreign governments and the US.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Nandan Kundetkar, Director of Femto Green Hydrogen Limited (Subsidiary Company of Indo Thai Securities Limited), said, "Mr. Allen is one of the key senior personnel advising the US government and we are thrilled to have such a key authority figure joining our board. This further reiterates Femto's credibility as a global platform focussed on providing ground-breaking green energy solutions. Mr. Allen would also help us in strengthening our relationships with industry leaders in the global market."

Mr. Allen served as Special Assistant to President Ronald Reagan, and has served as an advisor for every Administration since President Reagan. He has extensive experience working with the US Congress, as well as many Foreign Ministers, and Heads of State. After leaving the White House, he founded the Washington, D.C. consulting firm of John Allen & Associates International, Ltd., now Allen Global Enterprises headquartered in Greensboro, N.C. Mr. Allen's firm has been involved in a wide range of projects in over 43 countries.

Speaking on this development, Mr. Albert John Allen said, "I am excited to be on the board of this company as it has ground breaking technology that will be successful in making our world a better place environmentally."

About Femto:

Femto Green Hydrogen Ltd is a groundbreaking green energy solution provider that prevents carbon emissions from motor vehicles. With the help of the company's state-of-the-art technology, it can help eradicate global warming and shape the planet towards a safer and greener tomorrow. Apart from reducing carbon emissions from automobiles, Femto Green Hydrogen Ltd is also ready to venture into carbon credit management and mark its presence. Furthermore, the many applications of the Femto technology in medical diagnostics, purification of water, food storage, generating clean energy, and many others are still under the purview of research and scientific inquiry.

Femto Green Hydrogen Limited is a Subsidiary company of Indo Thai Securities Limited, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), an Indore-based company having business in the field of securities.

