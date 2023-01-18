Rajesh Subramaniam, President and CEO of FedEx, to Receive 2023 Horatio Alger Award

Horatio Alger Association names 13 outstanding individuals, each of whom has overcome adversity to achieve professional and personal success, to its Member Class of 2023

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. , a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, today announced that Rajesh Subramaniam, president and CEO of FedEx, has been selected for membership in this prestigious organization. Mr. Subramaniam joins 12 other exceptional business, civic and cultural leaders from across North America in receiving 2023 honors. For 76 years, the Horatio Alger Award has been annually bestowed upon esteemed individuals who have succeeded despite facing adversities, and who have remained committed to education and charitable efforts in their communities.

Mr. Subramaniam grew up in Trivandrum, India and graduated with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai. After winning a scholarship, Mr. Subramaniam immigrated to America to attend Syracuse University, where he earned a master's degree in chemical engineering. In 1991, he graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a master's in business administration and joined FedEx as an associate analyst later that year. Over the next 30 years, Mr. Subramaniam served in a variety of executive-level positions and became known as a strategic leader who confidently saw the company through a period of tremendous growth. In 2022, Mr. Subramaniam was selected to serve as president and CEO of the $94 billion transportation company.

"Mr. Subramaniam embodies the power of the American Dream," said Terrence J. Giroux, executive director, Horatio Alger Association. "His commitment to education and building a better life for himself is admirable, and he will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration for our Scholars."

A highly respected corporate leader, Mr. Subramaniam serves on the board of directors of FedEx Corporation, the Procter & Gamble Company, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's China Center Advisory Board, FIRST, U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, and the U.S.-China Business Council. He is a member of the U.S.-India CEO Forum.

"I strongly believe that through hard work and perseverance, one can overcome adversity to achieve success," said Mr. Subramaniam. "It is a privilege to accept membership into the Horatio Alger Association, an organization whose mission reflects this ideal. I'm honored to join an incomparable list of Members and look forward to meeting the Scholars and supporting them through their college years and beyond."

Since 1984, the Association has awarded annual need-based scholarships to high school students who have displayed dedication to pursuing higher education despite significant obstacles throughout their lives. The Association also aims to educate young people about the endless opportunities available by the free-enterprise system through commitment, honesty, and diligence. The scholarships are made possible through the Association thanks to the generosity of its Members, who will have collectively provided more than $245 million to 35,000 students by 2023.

"Each year, it is our utmost honor to present outstanding leaders who have displayed extraordinary perseverance in overcoming challenges with the Horatio Alger Award," said James F. Dicke II, chairman, Horatio Alger Association and 2015 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "Each of these incredible leaders has also shared their success with others, giving generously to important causes and communities in need. The 2023 awardees exemplify the Association's mission and are proof that the American Dream is within reach for all who seek it."

Mr. Subramaniam and the Member Class of 2023 will be formally inducted into the Association during the Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C. from March 30 through April 1, 2023. The three-day event is an annual ceremony to honor both the achievements of Members and National Scholars, who will have multiple opportunities to meet, interact and exchange stories of perseverance.

