Mayor Lightfoot Proclaims Jan. 22-Jan. 28 "National School Choice Week in Chicago," Recognizes Options as Crucial for Educational Success

Chicago area schools, organizations, and families to hold more than 900 events during the thirteenth annual celebration of school choice

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot's official declaration of "National School Choice Week in Chicago" brings the city to the forefront of a national public awareness effort encouraging families to celebrate and learn about their options.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

Mayor Lightfoot's proclamation comes on the heels of a year of historic school choice expansions nationwide. The proclamation highlights the importance of education options to serve a student population with a variety of unique needs and recognizes the resources that National School Choice offers, like an education glossary and a roadmap to school choice in the state of Illinois.

"Baltimore School Choice Week" is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, a weeklong national celebration of K-12 education that takes place during the last week of January. The full text of the proclamation is available upon request.

For the Week, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 987 activities across the state of Illinois–– open houses, school activities, and much more –– all of which aim to spark conversations about the opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children's education.

More than 25,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about school choices of every type.

"The Week celebrates how school choice allows families to find a great educational fit where their children are inspired, successful, and happy," said Andrew Campanella, president and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "Mayor Lightfoot's proclamation recognizes how important options are to families and greater awareness can be a game changer for future generations."

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/Illinois

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week