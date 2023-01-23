CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind IBM Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 14, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM") (NYSE: IBM) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between January 18, 2018 and October 16, 2018.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in IBM, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against IBM includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Strategic Imperatives Revenue growth, CAMSS (the distinct components of "Cloud," "Analytics," "Mobile," "Security," and "Social") and CAMSS Components' revenue growth, and the Company's Segments' revenue growth were artificially inflated as a result of the wrongful reclassification/misclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives Revenue; and (ii) IBM was materially less successful in growing its Strategic Imperative business, reporting materially higher growth than it actually achieved only by wrongfully reclassifying and misclassifying revenue from non-strategic to strategic thereby reporting publicly materially false Strategic Imperative Revenue.

DEADLINE: March 14, 2023

Aggrieved IBM investors only have until March 14, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

