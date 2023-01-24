Local Listings
DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2022 DIVIDENDS

Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) announced the following tax treatment of the 2022 distributions to holders of the Company's common and Series A preferred stock.

Security
Description

Ticker
Symbol

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Dividends

(Box 1a)

Qualified
Dividends
(Box 1b)

Section
199A
Dividends

(Box 5)









Common

DRH

9/30/2022

10/12/2022

$0.030000

$0.030000

$0.015152

$0.014848

Common

DRH

12/30/2022

1/12/2023

$0.060000

$0.060000

$0.030305

$0.029695









Series A Preferred

DRH Pr A

3/18/2022

3/31/2022

$0.515625

$0.515625

$0.260432

$0.255193

Series A Preferred

DRH Pr A

6/17/2022

6/30/2022

$0.515625

$0.515625

$0.260432

$0.255193

Series A Preferred

DRH Pr A

9/16/2022

9/30/2022

$0.515625

$0.515625

$0.260432

$0.255193

Series A Preferred

DRH Pr A

12/19/2022

12/30/2022

$0.515625

$0.515625

$0.260432

$0.255193

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

