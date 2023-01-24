WesBanco Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WHEELING, W.Va., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $49.7 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.84, compared to $51.6 million and $0.82 per diluted share, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, net income was $182.0 million, or $3.02 per diluted share, compared to $232.1 million, or $3.53 per diluted share, for the 2021 period, which included a release of provision for credit losses of $64.3 million, or $51.6 million net of tax. Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $49.7 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, as compared to $51.8 million and $0.82 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures). On the same basis, net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $183.3 million, or $3.04 per diluted share, as compared to $237.4 million, or $3.62 per diluted share, in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).

For the Three Months Ended December 31,



For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2022

2021



2022

2021 (unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share



Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share Net income available to common

shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)

$ 49,688

$ 0.84

$ 51,757

$ 0.82



$ 183,349

$ 3.04

$ 237,441

$ 3.62 Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-

related expenses

(9)

-

(140)

-



(1,361)

(0.02)

(5,306)

(0.09) Net income available to common

shareholders (GAAP)

$ 49,679

$ 0.84

$ 51,617

$ 0.82



$ 181,988

$ 3.02

$ 232,135

$ 3.53 (1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended December 31, 2022:

Total loan growth was 11.7% year-over-year, and 4.2%, or 16.8% annualized, when compared to September 30, 2022 , excluding Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP"), reflecting the strength of our markets and lending teams

Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, total past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)

Fourth quarter net interest margin increased 16 basis points sequentially to 3.49%

Deposits, excluding certificates of deposit ("CDs"), were essentially flat compared to the prior year quarter, as growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits and savings accounts offset a decline in interest-bearing demand deposit balances

Non-interest expense increased just 2.6% year-over-year, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, which demonstrates our commitment to strong discretionary cost control in an inflationary environment

WesBanco remains well-capitalized with solid liquidity and a strong balance sheet

"WesBanco had another successful year during 2022 as our operational strategies and core advantages were evident," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "We have begun to realize the benefit of our strategic growth initiatives, as we continue to post solid loan growth, as well as organic growth across our wealth management businesses. We continued to benefit from our core funding advantage, strong credit standards, and focus on discretionary cost control. Further, we received numerous accolades during the year recognizing us for financial performance, employee satisfaction, customer service, and trust. I am exceptionally pleased that we were the only midsize bank to be ranked in the top ten as one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers."

Mr. Clossin added, "We remain focused on ensuring a strong organization with sound credit quality, solid liquidity, and strong balance sheet. We have the right markets, teams, leadership, and strategies, combined with our core strengths, to provide long-term success for our shareholders, customers, and employees. I am excited for our future growth opportunities."

Balance Sheet

Loan growth for the fourth quarter of 2022 reflects strong performance by our commercial and consumer lending teams and more 1-to-4 family residential mortgages retained on the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2022, total portfolio loans were $10.7 billion, which increased 11.7% year-over-year, and 4.2%, or 16.8% annualized, when compared to September 30, 2022, excluding SBA PPP loans, driven by strong growth across our markets. Commercial real estate payoffs during the fourth quarter moderated, as expected, totaling approximately $63 million, as compared to $173 million in the third quarter and $160 million in the fourth quarter of last year. The fourth quarter of 2022 included the forgiveness of approximately $5 million of SBA PPP loans, with approximately $8 million remaining in the loan portfolio (net of deferred fees).

Deposits, excluding CDs, were essentially flat to the prior year period but decreased 1.7%, or 6.7% annualized, quarter-over-quarter reflecting the impact of inflationary pressures and rising costs across the economy. Total deposits, as of December 31, 2022, were $13.1 billion, a decrease of $434.8 million year-over-year due primarily to a $406.8 million reduction in CDs.

Credit Quality

As of December 31, 2022, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained relatively low, from a historical perspective, and consistent throughout the last five quarters. Total loans past due as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 26 basis points from the third quarter, while criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 9 basis points to 2.34%. In addition, total loans past due and criticized and classified loans as percentages of the loan portfolio decreased 17 and 141 basis points year-over-year, respectively. For the fourth quarter, net loan charge-offs to average loans totaled $0.5 million, as compared to $0.9 million in the prior year period. The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at December 31, 2022 was $117.8 million, or 1.10% of total loans, reflecting increases in current loan growth and projected macroeconomic forecasts, offset by continued improvements in COVID-impacted borrowers. During the prior year three- and twelve- month periods ending December 31, 2021, we recorded negative provisions for credit losses of $13.6 million and $64.3 million, respectively, due to significantly improved macroeconomic forecasts and other factors, as compared to provisions of $3.1 million and a negative $1.7 million, respectively, in the current year.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin of 3.49% for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 16 basis points sequentially and 52 basis points year-over-year, which reflects the 425 basis point increase in the federal fund rate during 2022, as well as our successful deployment of excess cash into higher-yielding loans. Variable rate securities, which represent 18% of the total securities portfolio also contributed to the margin. While our robust legacy deposit base provides a pricing advantage, we are not immune to the impact of rising interest rates on our funding sources. Deposit funding costs increased 44 basis points year-over-year to 57 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022, or 29 basis points when including non-interest bearing deposits. This reflects a total deposit beta of 8%, when compared to the 375 basis point increase in the federal fund rate through November 2022. Further, total deposit funding costs also increased 20 basis points on a sequential quarter basis. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the fourth quarter net interest margin by 5 basis points, as compared to 9 basis points in the prior year period. Lastly, the forgiveness of SBA PPP loans had no material impact on the fourth quarter of 2022 net interest margin, as compared to a net 9 basis point benefit in the prior year period.

Net interest income increased $19.5 million, or 17.7%, during the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the same quarter of 2021, reflecting loan growth and the benefit of rising rates on loan and securities yields, which more than offset higher funding costs, lower accretion from purchase accounting, and lower SBA PPP-related loan income. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, net interest income increased $16.4 million, or 3.6%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.

Non-Interest Income

For the fourth quarter of 2022, non-interest income of $27.8 million decreased $2.9 million, or 9.6%, from the fourth quarter of 2021, driven primarily by lower mortgage banking income. Mortgage banking income decreased $2.3 million year-over-year due to a reduction in residential mortgage originations, primarily driven by the higher interest rate environment, and our retention of more residential mortgages on the balance sheet. Fourth quarter mortgage originations decreased 53% year-over-year to $179 million, with approximately 80% retained, as compared to 70% last year. Net securities brokerage revenue increased $1.0 million year-over-year to a record $2.6 million during the quarter due to organic growth.

Non-interest income, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, decreased $15.4 million, or 11.6%, to $117.4 million. In addition to the items discussed above, both service charges on deposits and electronic banking fees increased year-over-year to $26.3 million and $20.0 million, respectively, reflecting increased general consumer spending. Bank-owned life insurance of $10.7 million increased $1.8 million year-over-year due to higher death benefits and the impact of new policies purchased during the fourth quarter of 2021. Trust fees decreased $2.0 million year-over-year to $27.6 million, primarily due to the declines in the equity markets on the value of trust assets, which more than offset net organic growth. The net gain on other real estate owned and other assets of $0.5 million reflects the change in the fair value of an underlying equity investment held by WesBanco Community Development Corporation during the second quarter of 2022, as compared to a net gain of $3.8 million for the same investment in the prior year.

Non-Interest Expense

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $90.4 million, an increase of just 2.6% year-over-year, reflecting discretionary cost control and a credit from adjustments to the mortgage incentive compensation plan. Salaries and wages increased $2.2 million, or 5.4%, compared to the prior year period due to higher salary expense related to merit increases and higher staffing levels. Employee benefits of $9.2 million decreased $1.6 million from last year due primarily to a higher health insurance liability recorded in the prior year period, as well as a decrease in this quarter's pension expense.

On a similar basis, non-interest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 increased $8.8 million, or 2.5%, due primarily to higher salaries and wages, as described above, and higher FDIC insurance, which reflects the benefit to last year's FDIC insurance calculation from the large negative credit loss provision recognized during 2021, partially offset by lower employee benefits from lower deferred compensation expense and discretionary cost control.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At December 31, 2022, Tier I leverage was 9.90%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 12.33%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 11.20%, and total risk-based capital was 15.11%.

Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 8654312. The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on January 25, 2023 and end at 12 a.m. ET on February 8, 2023. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $4.9 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2022). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 194 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



















Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

























































For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended Statement of Income December 31,

December 31, Interest and dividend income 2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Loans, including fees $ 123,307

$ 97,432

26.6

$ 422,401

$ 415,965

1.5

Interest and dividends on securities:

























Taxable 18,655

12,934

44.2

66,123

50,401

31.2



Tax-exempt 4,853

4,236

14.6

18,818

16,161

16.4





Total interest and dividends on securities 23,508

17,170

36.9

84,941

66,562

27.6

Other interest income 2,103

605

247.6

6,314

2,440

158.8 Total interest and dividend income 148,918

115,207

29.3

513,656

484,967

5.9 Interest expense























Interest bearing demand deposits 7,264

810

796.8

12,181

3,669

232.0

Money market deposits 1,890

315

500.0

3,562

1,803

97.6

Savings deposits 2,454

261

840.2

4,115

1,031

299.1

Certificates of deposit 742

1,501

(50.6)

4,089

7,623

(46.4)





Total interest expense on deposits 12,350

2,887

327.8

23,947

14,126

69.5

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 2,634

780

237.7

3,968

6,167

(35.7)

Other short-term borrowings 324

35

825.7

568

227

150.2

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 3,736

1,178

217.1

10,860

6,514

66.7





Total interest expense 19,044

4,880

290.2

39,343

27,034

45.5 Net interest income 129,874

110,327

17.7

474,313

457,933

3.6

Provision for credit losses 3,123

(13,559)

123.0

(1,663)

(64,274)

97.4 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 126,751

123,886

2.3

475,976

522,207

(8.9) Non-interest income























Trust fees 6,672

7,441

(10.3)

27,551

29,511

(6.6)

Service charges on deposits 6,762

6,592

2.6

26,281

22,412

17.3

Electronic banking fees 4,695

4,465

5.2

20,002

19,318

3.5

Net securities brokerage revenue 2,556

1,579

61.9

9,525

6,896

38.1

Bank-owned life insurance 2,464

2,864

(14.0)

10,728

8,936

20.1

Mortgage banking income 621

2,872

(78.4)

5,129

19,528

(73.7)

Net securities (losses)/gains (600)

372

(261.3)

(1,777)

1,113

(259.7)

Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets 550

(158)

448.1

482

4,816

(90.0)

Other income 4,050

4,682

(13.5)

19,470

20,255

(3.9)





Total non-interest income 27,770

30,709

(9.6)

117,391

132,785

(11.6) Non-interest expense























Salaries and wages 42,606

40,420

5.4

167,028

154,242

8.3

Employee benefits 9,198

10,842

(15.2)

37,771

41,033

(7.9)

Net occupancy 6,262

6,413

(2.4)

26,105

26,843

(2.7)

Equipment and software 8,712

8,352

4.3

32,508

30,006

8.3

Marketing 1,788

2,601

(31.3)

9,335

8,634

8.1

FDIC insurance 2,051

1,460

40.5

7,901

4,150

90.4

Amortization of intangible assets 2,541

2,834

(10.3)

10,278

11,457

(10.3)

Restructuring and merger-related expense 11

177

(93.8)

1,723

6,717

(74.3)

Other operating expenses 17,286

15,204

13.7

64,317

70,061

(8.2)





Total non-interest expense 90,455

88,303

2.4

356,966

353,143

1.1 Income before provision for income taxes 64,066

66,292

(3.4)

236,401

301,849

(21.7)

Provision for income taxes 11,856

12,144

(2.4)

44,288

59,589

(25.7) Net Income 52,210

54,148

(3.6)

192,113

242,260

(20.7) Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

-

10,125

10,125

- Net income available to common shareholders $ 49,679

$ 51,617

(3.8)

$ 181,988

$ 232,135

(21.6)



























































Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 131,164

$ 111,453

17.7

$ 479,315

$ 462,229

3.7





























Per common share data





















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.84

$ 0.82

2.4

$ 3.03

$ 3.54

(14.4) Net income per common share - diluted 0.84

0.82

2.4

3.02

3.53

(14.4) Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.84

0.82

2.4

3.04

3.62

(16.0) Dividends declared 0.35

0.33

6.1

1.37

1.32

3.8 Book value (period end) 38.55

40.91

(5.8)

38.55

40.91

(5.8) Tangible book value (period end) (1) 19.43

22.61

(14.1)

19.43

22.61

(14.1) Average common shares outstanding - basic 59,188,238

63,045,061

(6.1)

60,047,177

65,520,527

(8.4) Average common shares outstanding - diluted 59,374,204

63,183,411

(6.0)

60,215,374

65,669,970

(8.3) Period end common shares outstanding 59,198,963

62,307,245

(5.0)

59,198,963

62,307,245

(5.0) Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

-

150,000

150,000

-





























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.











(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.









































































WESBANCO, INC.

































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



























Page 6 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)



































































Selected ratios













































For the Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,

















2022

2021

% Change

















































Return on average assets







1.08 % 1.37 % (21.17) %











Return on average assets, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



1.09

1.40

(22.14)













Return on average equity







7.23

8.40

(13.93)













Return on average equity, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



7.29

8.59

(15.13)













Return on average tangible equity (1)





13.78

14.89

(7.45)













Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



13.88

15.22

(8.80)













Return on average tangible common equity (1)





15.39

16.35

(5.87)













Return on average tangible common equity, excluding



























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



15.50

16.71

(7.24)













Yield on earning assets (2)







3.47

3.29

5.47













Cost of interest bearing liabilities







0.42

0.28

50.00













Net interest spread (2)









3.05

3.01

1.33













Net interest margin (2)









3.20

3.11

2.89













Efficiency (1) (2)









59.53

58.22

2.25













Average loans to average deposits







74.21

78.11

(4.99)













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.02

0.02

-













Effective income tax rate







18.73

19.74

(5.12)









































































































































































For the Three Months Ended

















Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

















2022

2022

2022

2022

2021









































Return on average assets







1.18 % 1.19 % 0.95 % 0.99 % 1.21 %



Return on average assets, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



1.18

1.19

0.95

1.02

1.21





Return on average equity







8.18

8.05

6.43

6.35

7.56





Return on average equity, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



8.18

8.06

6.43

6.54

7.58





Return on average tangible equity (1)





16.05

15.39

12.35

11.67

13.62





Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



16.05

15.41

12.36

12.01

13.66





Return on average tangible common equity (1)





18.09

17.23

13.80

12.90

15.00





Return on average tangible common equity, excluding



























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



18.10

17.25

13.82

13.27

15.04





Yield on earning assets (2)







4.00

3.59

3.20

3.07

3.10





Cost of interest bearing liabilities







0.82

0.41

0.26

0.19

0.20





Net interest spread (2)









3.18

3.18

2.94

2.88

2.90





Net interest margin (2)









3.49

3.33

3.03

2.95

2.97





Efficiency (1) (2)









56.91

58.13

61.91

61.73

61.99





Average loans to average deposits







78.43

75.01

72.36

71.05

72.61





Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans 0.02

0.04

0.00

0.00

0.04





Effective income tax rate







18.51

18.85

19.35

18.26

18.32





Trust assets, market value at period end





$ 4,878,479

$ 4,622,878

$ 4,803,043

$ 5,412,342

$ 5,644,975









































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.













(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully











taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt









loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and









provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.





















WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)













% Change Balance sheet

December 31,



September 30, December 31, 2022 Assets





2022

2021

% Change 2022 to Sept. 30, 2022 Cash and due from banks

$ 166,182

$ 157,046

5.8 $ 212,341 (21.7) Due from banks - interest bearing

242,229

1,094,312

(77.9) 166,215 45.7 Securities:



















Equity securities, at fair value

11,506

13,466

(14.6) 11,964 (3.8)

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

2,529,140

3,013,462

(16.1) 2,645,748 (4.4)

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,084,390; $1,028,452

















and $1,065,833, respectively)

1,248,629

1,004,823

24.3 1,262,467 (1.1)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(220)

(268)

17.9 (225) 2.2

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,248,409

1,004,555

24.3 1,262,242 (1.1)



Total securities

3,789,055

4,031,483

(6.0) 3,919,954 (3.3) Loans held for sale

8,249

25,277

(67.4) 12,887 (36.0) Portfolio loans:

















Commercial real estate

6,061,344

5,538,968

9.4 5,831,384 3.9

Commercial and industrial

1,579,395

1,590,320

(0.7) 1,516,856 4.1

Residential real estate

2,140,584

1,721,378

24.4 2,010,344 6.5

Home equity

695,065

605,682

14.8 609,765 14.0

Consumer

226,340

277,130

(18.3) 309,313 (26.8) Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

10,702,728

9,733,478

10.0 10,277,662 4.1 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(117,790)

(121,622)

3.2 (114,584) (2.8)



Net portfolio loans

10,584,938

9,611,856

10.1 10,163,078 4.2 Premises and equipment, net

220,892

229,016

(3.5) 221,355 (0.2) Accrued interest receivable

68,522

60,844

12.6 63,375 8.1 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,141,355

1,151,634

(0.9) 1,143,896 (0.2) Bank-owned life insurance

352,361

350,359

0.6 350,806 0.4 Other assets

358,122

215,298

66.3 350,840 2.1 Total Assets

$ 16,931,905

$ 16,927,125

0.0 $ 16,604,747 2.0























Liabilities

















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 4,700,438

$ 4,590,895

2.4 $ 4,736,722 (0.8)

Interest bearing demand

3,119,807

3,380,056

(7.7) 3,201,714 (2.6)

Money market

1,684,023

1,739,750

(3.2) 1,772,481 (5.0)

Savings deposits

2,741,004

2,562,510

7.0 2,741,937 (0.0)

Certificates of deposit

885,818

1,292,652

(31.5) 991,512 (10.7)



Total deposits

13,131,090

13,565,863

(3.2) 13,444,366 (2.3) Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

705,000

183,920

283.3 56,998 NM Other short-term borrowings

135,069

141,893

(4.8) 127,983 5.5 Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

281,404

132,860

111.8 281,179 0.1



Total borrowings

1,121,473

458,673

144.5 466,160 140.6 Accrued interest payable

4,593

1,901

141.6 4,358 5.4 Other liabilities

248,087

207,522

19.5 294,211 (15.7) Total Liabilities

14,505,243

14,233,959

1.9 14,209,095 2.1























Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares

















6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation

















preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

144,484

144,484

- 144,484 - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

















68,081,306 shares issued; 59,198,963, 62,307,245 and 59,304,505

















shares outstanding, respectively

141,834

141,834

- 141,834 - Capital surplus

1,635,877

1,635,642

0.0 1,634,280 0.1 Retained earnings

1,077,675

977,765

10.2 1,048,532 2.8 Treasury stock (8,882,343, 5,774,061 and 8,776,801 shares - at cost, respectively)

(308,964)

(199,759)

(54.7) (305,033) (1.3) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(262,416)

(5,120)

NM (266,640) 1.6 Deferred benefits for directors

(1,828)

(1,680)

(8.8) (1,805) (1.3) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,426,662

2,693,166

(9.9) 2,395,652 1.3 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 16,931,905

$ 16,927,125

0.0 $ 16,604,747 2.0























NM = Not Meaningful

















WESBANCO, INC.





































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



























Page 8 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)



































Average balance sheet and



































net interest margin analysis





For the Three Months Ended December 31,



For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,











2022 2021



2022 2021











Average Average



Average Average



Average Average



Average Average

Assets







Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing





$ 178,706 4.32 %

$ 1,028,014 0.16 %

$ 611,482 0.94 %

$ 860,249 0.13 % Loans, net of unearned income (1)





10,456,648 4.68



9,839,726 3.93



10,083,925 4.19



10,380,605 4.01

Securities: (2)





































Taxable







3,429,372 2.16



3,295,240 1.56



3,461,414 1.91



2,966,745 1.70

Tax-exempt (3)







811,593 3.00



696,695 3.05



789,564 3.02



632,187 3.24

Total securities







4,240,965 2.32



3,991,935 1.82



4,250,978 2.12



3,598,932 1.97

Other earning assets







19,494 3.20



16,539 4.69



15,265 3.66



25,481 5.04

Total earning assets (3)





14,895,813 4.00 %

14,876,214 3.10 %

14,961,650 3.47 %

14,865,267 3.29 % Other assets







1,790,117





2,071,448





1,917,891





2,063,110



Total Assets







$ 16,685,930





$ 16,947,662





$ 16,879,541





$ 16,928,377











































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest bearing demand deposits





$ 3,169,673 0.91 %

$ 3,351,982 0.10 %

$ 3,314,384 0.37 %

$ 3,193,425 0.11 % Money market accounts





1,739,874 0.43



1,748,900 0.07



1,774,152 0.20



1,760,540 0.10

Savings deposits







2,726,647 0.36



2,521,850 0.04



2,692,568 0.15



2,425,527 0.04

Certificates of deposit







931,853 0.32



1,326,789 0.45



1,098,614 0.37



1,457,730 0.52

Total interest bearing deposits





8,568,047 0.57



8,949,521 0.13



8,879,718 0.27



8,837,222 0.16

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings



282,934 3.69



208,663 1.48



175,104 2.27



343,185 1.80

Repurchase agreements







136,099 0.94



138,769 0.10



146,590 0.39



149,001 0.15

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 281,265 5.27



149,879 3.12



248,192 4.38



180,649 3.61

Total interest bearing liabilities (4)



9,268,345 0.82 %

9,446,832 0.20 %

9,449,604 0.42 %

9,510,057 0.28 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits



4,763,773





4,601,270





4,708,758





4,452,590



Other liabilities







243,051





189,778





205,670





201,393



Shareholders' equity







2,410,761





2,709,782





2,515,509





2,764,337



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 16,685,930





$ 16,947,662





$ 16,879,541





$ 16,928,377



Taxable equivalent net interest spread





3.18 %



2.90 %



3.05 %



3.01 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin





3.49 %



2.97 %



3.20 %



3.11 %















































































(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $0.8 million and $4.7

million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and were $8.8 million and $26.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

As part of loan fees, PPP loan fees were $0.2 million and $4.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $5.9 million and $25.3 million for the twelve

months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $1.8 million and $3.0 million

for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively and $8.0 million and $13.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost. (3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented. (4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.2 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $1.1

million and $3.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 9 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)























Quarter Ended Statement of Income Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31, Interest and dividend income 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Loans, including fees $ 123,307

$ 109,562

$ 96,412

$ 93,121

$ 97,432

Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable 18,655

17,531

15,825

14,112

12,934



Tax-exempt 4,853

4,916

4,706

4,344

4,236





Total interest and dividends on securities 23,508

22,447

20,531

18,456

17,170

Other interest income 2,103

2,108

1,504

597

605 Total interest and dividend income 148,918

134,117

118,447

112,174

115,207 Interest expense



















Interest bearing demand deposits 7,264

2,953

1,153

811

810

Money market deposits 1,890

968

383

321

315

Savings deposits 2,454

1,067

330

264

261

Certificates of deposit 742

958

1,116

1,273

1,501





Total interest expense on deposits 12,350

5,946

2,982

2,669

2,887

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 2,634

348

411

575

780

Other short-term borrowings 324

147

48

48

35

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 3,736

3,175

2,778

1,171

1,178





Total interest expense 19,044

9,616

6,219

4,463

4,880 Net interest income 129,874

124,501

112,228

107,711

110,327

Provision for credit losses 3,123

(535)

(812)

(3,438)

(13,559) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 126,751

125,036

113,040

111,149

123,886 Non-interest income



















Trust fees 6,672

6,517

6,527

7,835

7,441

Service charges on deposits 6,762

6,942

6,487

6,090

6,592

Electronic banking fees 4,695

4,808

5,154

5,345

4,465

Net securities brokerage revenue 2,556

2,491

2,258

2,220

1,579

Bank-owned life insurance 2,464

1,999

2,384

3,881

2,864

Mortgage banking income 621

1,257

1,328

1,923

2,872

Net securities (losses)/gains (600)

656

(1,183)

(650)

372

Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets 550

2,040

(1,302)

(806)

(158)

Other income 4,050

5,546

5,330

4,544

4,682





Total non-interest income 27,770

32,256

26,983

30,382

30,709 Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages 42,606

44,271

41,213

38,937

40,420

Employee benefits 9,198

10,693

8,722

9,158

10,842

Net occupancy 6,262

6,489

6,119

7,234

6,413

Equipment and software 8,712

8,083

7,702

8,011

8,352

Marketing 1,788

2,377

2,749

2,421

2,601

FDIC insurance 2,051

2,391

1,937

1,522

1,460

Amortization of intangible assets 2,541

2,560

2,579

2,598

2,834

Restructuring and merger-related expense 11

66

52

1,593

177

Other operating expenses 17,286

15,011

15,946

16,074

15,204





Total non-interest expense 90,455

91,941

87,019

87,548

88,303 Income before provision for income taxes 64,066

65,351

53,004

53,983

66,292

Provision for income taxes 11,856

12,318

10,256

9,859

12,144 Net Income 52,210

53,033

42,748

44,124

54,148 Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531 Net income available to common shareholders $ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 41,593

$ 51,617

























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 131,164

$ 125,808

$ 113,479

$ 108,866

$ 111,453

























Per common share data

















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.84

$ 0.85

$ 0.67

$ 0.68

$ 0.82 Net income per common share - diluted 0.84

0.85

0.67

0.68

0.82 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.84

0.85

0.67

0.70

0.82 Dividends declared 0.35

0.34

0.34

0.34

0.33 Book value (period end) 38.55

37.96

38.92

39.64

40.91 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 19.43

18.84

19.89

20.87

22.61 Average common shares outstanding - basic 59,188,238

59,549,244

60,036,103

61,445,399

63,045,061 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 59,374,204

59,697,676

60,185,207

61,593,365

63,183,411 Period end common shares outstanding 59,198,963

59,304,505

59,698,788

60,613,414

62,307,245 Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000 Full time equivalent employees 2,495

2,480

2,509

2,456

2,462

























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.







(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.









WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

















Page 10 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





























Quarter Ended









Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Asset quality data

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Non-performing assets:























Troubled debt restructurings - accruing $ 3,230

$ 4,583

$ 3,579

$ 3,731

$ 3,746



Non-accrual loans:

























Troubled debt restructurings

1,711

1,756

2,120

1,348

1,547





Other non-accrual loans

36,474

26,428

29,594

32,024

34,195





Total non-accrual loans

38,185

28,184

31,714

33,372

35,742





Total non-performing loans

41,415

32,767

35,293

37,103

39,488



Other real estate and repossessed assets 1,486

1,595

31

87

-





Total non-performing assets

$ 42,901

$ 34,362

$ 35,324

$ 37,190

$ 39,488





























Past due loans (1):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 15,439

$ 21,836

$ 31,388

$ 28,322

$ 27,152



Loans past due 90 days or more

5,443

24,311

9,560

6,142

7,804





Total past due loans

$ 20,882

$ 46,147

$ 40,948

$ 34,464

$ 34,956





























Criticized and classified loans (2):























Criticized loans

$ 147,945

$ 163,176

$ 193,871

$ 234,143

$ 248,518



Classified loans

102,555

86,861

126,257

123,837

116,013





Total criticized and classified loans $ 250,500

$ 250,037

$ 320,128

$ 357,980

$ 364,531





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans (3) 0.14 % 0.21 % 0.31 % 0.29 % 0.28 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.05

0.24

0.09

0.06

0.08

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans 0.39

0.32

0.35

0.38

0.41

Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other





















real estate and repossessed assets

0.40

0.33

0.35

0.38

0.41

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.25

0.21

0.21

0.22

0.23

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 2.34

2.43

3.14

3.68

3.75





























Allowance for credit losses





















Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 117,790

$ 114,584

$ 117,403

$ 117,865

$ 121,622

Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 8,368

8,938

7,718

8,050

7,775

Provision for credit losses

3,123

(535)

(812)

(3,438)

(13,559)

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries 493

1,102

2

27

929





























Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.15 % 1.21 % 1.25 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans excluding PPP loans 1.10 % 1.12 % 1.15 % 1.22 % 1.27 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 2.84 x 3.50 x 3.33 x 3.18 x 3.08 x Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and





















loans past due

1.89 x 1.45 x 1.54 x 1.65 x 1.63 x



























































































Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,









2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

9.90 % 9.68 % 9.51 % 9.67 % 10.02 % Tier I risk-based capital

12.33

12.51

12.49

13.25

14.05

Total risk-based capital

15.11

15.37

15.40

16.32

15.91

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 11.20

11.35

11.31

12.01

12.77

Average shareholders' equity to average assets 14.45

14.75

14.79

15.63

15.99

Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)

8.19

8.16

8.50

8.83

9.84

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 7.28

7.22

7.58

7.92

8.92

























































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.





















(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.









(3) Total portfolio loans includes $8.1 million of PPP loans as of December 31, 2022.

















(4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.















WESBANCO, INC.

























Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















Page 11 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the

performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.











Three Months Ended

Year to Date







Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022 2021 Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 181,988 $ 232,135

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 9

52

41

1,258

140

1,361 5,306

Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 49,688

50,554

40,258

42,851

51,757

183,349 237,441

































Average total assets

$ 16,685,930

$ 16,871,655

$ 16,971,452

$ 16,992,598

$16,947,662

$ 16,879,541 $ 16,928,377































Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 1.18 %

1.19 %

0.95 %

1.02 %

1.21 %

1.09 % 1.40 %































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 181,988 $ 232,135

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 9

52

41

1,258

140

1,361 5,306

Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 49,688

50,554

40,258

42,851

51,757

183,349 237,441

































Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,410,761

$ 2,488,938

$ 2,509,439

$ 2,655,807

$ 2,709,782

$ 2,515,509 $ 2,764,337































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 8.18 %

8.06 %

6.43 %

6.54 %

7.58 %

7.29 % 8.59 %































Return on average tangible equity:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 181,988 $ 232,135

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 2,007

2,022

2,037

2,052

2,239

8,120 9,051

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 51,686

52,524

42,254

43,645

53,856

190,108 241,186

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,410,761

2,488,938

2,509,439

2,655,807

2,709,782

2,515,509 2,764,337

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,132,894)

(1,135,007)

(1,137,187)

(1,139,242)

(1,141,307)

(1,136,062) (1,144,698)

Average tangible equity $ 1,277,867

$ 1,353,931

$ 1,372,252

$ 1,516,565

$ 1,568,475

$ 1,379,447 $ 1,619,639































Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2) 16.05 %

15.39 %

12.35 %

11.67 %

13.62 %

13.78 % 14.89 %

































Average tangible common equity $ 1,133,383

$ 1,209,447

$ 1,227,768

$ 1,372,081

$ 1,423,991

$ 1,234,963 $ 1,475,155 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2) 18.09 %

17.23 %

13.80 %

12.90 %

15.00 %

15.39 % 16.35 %































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 181,988 $ 232,135

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 9

52

41

1,258

140

1,361 5,306

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 2,007

2,022

2,037

2,052

2,239

8,120 9,051

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles

























and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 51,695

52,576

42,295

44,903

53,996

191,469 246,492

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,410,761

2,488,938

2,509,439

2,655,807

2,709,782

2,515,509 2,764,337

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,132,894)

(1,135,007)

(1,137,187)

(1,139,242)

(1,141,307)

(1,136,062) (1,144,698)

Average tangible equity $ 1,277,867

$ 1,353,931

$ 1,372,252

$ 1,516,565

$ 1,568,475

$ 1,379,447 $ 1,619,639































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 16.05 %

15.41 %

12.36 %

12.01 %

13.66 %

13.88 % 15.22 %

































Average tangible common equity $ 1,133,383

$ 1,209,447

$ 1,227,768

$ 1,372,081

$ 1,423,991

$ 1,234,963 $ 1,475,155 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 18.10 %

17.25 %

13.82 %

13.27 %

15.04 %

15.50 % 16.71 %































Efficiency ratio:





























Non-interest expense

$ 90,455

$ 91,941

$ 87,019

$ 87,548

$ 88,303

$ 356,966 $ 353,143

Less: restructuring and merger-related expense (11)

(66)

(52)

(1,593)

(177)

(1,723) (6,717)

Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense 90,444

91,875

86,967

85,955

88,126

355,243 346,426

































Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 131,164

125,808

113,479

108,866

111,453

479,315 462,229

Non-interest income

27,770

32,256

26,983

30,382

30,709

117,391 132,785

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income $ 158,934

$ 158,064

$ 140,462

$ 139,248

$ 142,162

$ 596,706 $ 595,014

Efficiency ratio

56.91 %

58.13 %

61.91 %

61.73 %

61.99 %

59.53 % 58.22 %































































Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 181,988 $ 232,135

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 9

52

41

1,258

140

1,361 5,306 Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 49,688

$ 50,554

$ 40,258

$ 42,851

$ 51,757

$ 183,349 $ 237,441































































Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.84

$ 0.85

$ 0.67

$ 0.68

$ 0.82

$ 3.02 $ 3.53

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1) -

-

-

0.02

-

0.02 0.09 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 0.84

$ 0.85

$ 0.67

$ 0.70

$ 0.82

$ 3.04 $ 3.62







































































Period End













Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,













2022

2022

2022

2022

2021





Tangible book value per share:

























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,426,662

$ 2,395,652

$ 2,467,951

$ 2,547,316

$ 2,693,166







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,131,990)

(1,133,998)

(1,136,020)

(1,138,057)

(1,140,111)







Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)







Tangible common equity 1,150,188

1,117,170

1,187,447

1,264,775

1,408,571







































Common shares outstanding 59,198,963

59,304,505

59,698,788

60,613,414

62,307,245





































Tangible book value per share

$ 19.43

$ 18.84

$ 19.89

$ 20.87

$ 22.61





































Tangible common equity to tangible assets:

























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,426,662

$ 2,395,652

$ 2,467,951

$ 2,547,316

$ 2,693,166







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,131,990)

(1,133,998)

(1,136,020)

(1,138,057)

(1,140,111)







Tangible equity

1,294,672

1,261,654

1,331,931

1,409,259

1,553,055







Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)







Tangible common equity 1,150,188

1,117,170

1,187,447

1,264,775

1,408,571







































Total assets

16,931,905

16,604,747

16,799,624

17,104,015

16,927,125







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,131,990)

(1,133,998)

(1,136,020)

(1,138,057)

(1,140,111)







Tangible assets

$ 15,799,915

$ 15,470,749

$ 15,663,604

$ 15,965,958

$15,787,014





































Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.19 %

8.16 %

8.50 %

8.83 %

9.84 %





































Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.28 %

7.22 %

7.58 %

7.92 %

8.92 %





































































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.























(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

























WESBANCO, INC.

























Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















Page 12 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with

the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.









































Three Months Ended

Year to Date







Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022 2021 Pre-tax, pre-provision income:

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 64,066

$ 65,351

$ 53,004

$ 53,983

$ 66,292

$ 236,401 $ 301,849

Add: provision for credit losses 3,123

(535)

(812)

(3,438)

(13,559)

(1,663) (64,274) Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 67,189

$ 64,816

$ 52,192

$ 50,545

$ 52,733

$ 234,738 $ 237,575































Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 64,066

$ 65,351

$ 53,004

$ 53,983

$ 66,292

$ 236,401 $ 301,849

Add: provision for credit losses 3,123

(535)

(812)

(3,438)

(13,559)

(1,663) (64,274)

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 11

66

52

1,593

177

1,723 6,717 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 67,200

$ 64,882

$ 52,244

$ 52,138

$ 52,910

$ 236,461 $ 244,292































Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 64,066

$ 65,351

$ 53,004

$ 53,983

$ 66,292

$ 236,401 $ 301,849

Add: provision for credit losses 3,123

(535)

(812)

(3,438)

(13,559)

(1,663) (64,274)

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 11

66

52

1,593

177

1,723 6,717 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 67,200

64,882

52,244

52,138

52,910

236,461 244,292

































Average total assets

$ 16,685,930

$ 16,871,655

$ 16,971,452

$ 16,992,598

$ 16,947,662

$ 16,879,541 $ 16,928,377































Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 1.60 %

1.53 %

1.23 %

1.24 %

1.24 %

1.40 % 1.44 %































Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 64,066

$ 65,351

$ 53,004

$ 53,983

$ 66,292

$ 236,401 $ 301,849

Add: provision for credit losses 3,123

(535)

(812)

(3,438)

(13,559)

(1,663) (64,274)

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 11

66

52

1,593

177

1,723 6,717 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 67,200

64,882

52,244

52,138

52,910

236,461 244,292

































Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,410,761

$ 2,488,938

$ 2,509,439

$ 2,655,807

$ 2,709,782

$ 2,515,509 $ 2,764,337































Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 11.06 %

10.34 %

8.35 %

7.96 %

7.75 %

9.40 % 8.84 %































Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 64,066

$ 65,351

$ 53,004

$ 53,983

$ 66,292

$ 236,401 $ 301,849

Add: provision for credit losses 3,123

(535)

(812)

(3,438)

(13,559)

(1,663) (64,274)

Add: amortization of intangibles 2,541

2,560

2,579

2,598

2,834

10,278 11,457

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 11

66

52

1,593

177

1,723 6,717 Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles 69,741

67,442

54,823

54,736

55,744

246,739 255,749

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,410,761

2,488,938

2,509,439

2,655,807

2,709,782

2,515,509 2,764,337

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,132,894)

(1,135,007)

(1,137,187)

(1,139,242)

(1,141,307)

(1,136,062) (1,144,698)

Average tangible equity $ 1,277,867

$ 1,353,931

$ 1,372,252

$ 1,516,565

$ 1,568,475

$ 1,379,447 $ 1,619,639































Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 21.65 %

19.76 %

16.02 %

14.64 %

14.10 %

17.89 % 15.79 %

































Average tangible common equity $ 1,133,383

$ 1,209,447

$ 1,227,768

$ 1,372,081

$ 1,423,991

$ 1,234,963 $ 1,475,155 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 24.41 %

22.12 %

17.91 %

16.18 %

15.53 %

19.98 % 17.34 %































































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.













(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.























View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.