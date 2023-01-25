Executive Mosaic Announces 2023 Wash100 Award Winners For Historic 10th Season

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Mosaic , the government contracting sector's leading media and events organization, is honored to announce the winners of the 2023 Wash100 Award in celebration of the award's tenth anniversary.

The Wash100 Award , GovCon's most powerful accolade, annually honors the top 100 executives of consequence in the government contracting community in recognition of their proven contributions to government missions and most importantly, in anticipation of their continued distinction, groundbreaking achievements and positive impact across the federal landscape in the coming year.

"Building on ten years of unmatched recognition, this year's historic Wash100 Award selection features the most impressive and prestigious roster of elite executive leaders in our history to best represent the last decade of tumultuous growth, technological advancement and acceleration across the public and private sectors," said Jim Garrettson , CEO and founder of Executive Mosaic and the Wash100 Award.

"After a diligent and exhaustive selection process, the 100 winners of our 2023 competition constitute the most elite figures in the industry whom we recognize for their outstanding leadership, innovation and vision," Garrettson continued. "These highly driven and respected individuals are the most likely success stories of 2023, and we look forward to their continued impact as they influence and shape the future of the GovCon landscape."

Executive Mosaic received a record-breaking number of executive nominations this season — a more than 300 percent increase from last year. Nominees go through a rigorous vetting process that considers each executive's contributions, thought leadership, adaptability, vision, commitment, innovation, achievements and expected future accomplishments both within their respective organizations and in the broader GovCon community.

Of our 100 elite recipients this year, 63 percent come from industry, 32 percent are government officials, and five percent are from other areas of the vast GovCon ecosystem. We welcome 35 first-time recipients this year, and we congratulate 65 repeat winners. This year's refreshed list of winners introduces 44 new names from last year's list.

The announcement of this year's winners also kicks off Executive Mosaic's beloved popular vote competition! This is your chance to vote for your favorite 2023 Wash100 Award winner and participate in GovCon's most exciting race.

Visit Wash100.com to view the complete list of winners and cast your vote.

Executive Mosaic extends its most sincere congratulations and thanks to all of the 2023 Wash100 Award winners.

