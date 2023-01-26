Helping small businesses make real financial progress with the enhanced BMO Harris Business Platinum Rewards Mastercard®

The enhanced BMO Harris Business Platinum Rewards Mastercard credit card and its new 5-4-3-2-1 model re wards small business customers for their favorite business spend categories

Points never expire and can be used for cash, gift cards, travel, dining and more

The $0 annual fee card also includes a welcome offer of a potential 100,000 rewards points bonus

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BMO is rolling out its enhanced BMO Harris Business Platinum Rewards Mastercard designed to meet the needs of small businesses and help customers make real financial progress. In addition to being available to all new customers, all current BMO Harris Business Platinum Rewards Mastercard cardholders will receive the rich rewards accelerators on key business spend categories. Earned points never expire and cardholders can use them for gift cards, cash, travel, dining and more.

BMO also provides new customers up to 100,000 points in the first year: 50,000 bonus points when a customer spends $5,000 within three months of opening an account and another 50,000 bonus points when they spend $50,000 or more within the first 12 months.

"We are thrilled to offer our refreshed BMO Harris Business Platinum Rewards Mastercard to meet the unique and evolving needs of small business owners," said Jennifer Douglas, Head of North American Retail and Small Business Payments at BMO. "We heard from our customers what perks meet their needs best and we are pleased to offer a card with rich rewards and benefits."

The enhanced BMO Harris Business Platinum Rewards Mastercard offers:

Rewards for business spending

Mobile Device Perks

No Annual Fee

0% introductory Annual Percentage Rate (APR) on purchases for 9 months from the date of opening an account

0% introductory APR on balance transfers for 9 months until the standard APR applies

Mastercard Small Business Cardholder Benefits:

"Mastercard and BMO are committed to supporting small businesses with payment products and benefits that optimize operations, simplify daily tasks and help them run their businesses efficiently and successfully," said Bunita Sawhney, EVP of US Financial Institutions, Mastercard. "Together with the enhanced BMO Harris Business Platinum Rewards Mastercard, we are thrilled to provide small business owners with the security, innovation and unique benefits that bring value to every transaction."

In addition to the new card benefits, the new BMO Harris Business Platinum Rewards Mastercard also makes it more convenient for customers to manage their accounts. Rather than visiting a branch, customers can take a photo of their ID and snap a selfie to verify their identity. Customers can also manage their card all online by making payments, viewing transactions, and managing alerts in one easy-to-use tool.

To apply and view the complete list of benefits and to see important terms and conditions for the BMO Harris Business Platinum Rewards Mastercard, visit https://www.bmoharris.com/main/business-banking/credit-cards/platinumrewards/. Learn more about BMO Harris Rewards at https://bmoharrisrewards.com/.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.14 trillion as of October 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Its mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, its innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Its decency quotient, or DQ, drives its culture and everything it does inside and outside the company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, it is building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Media contact

Lucas Seiler, U.S. Personal and Business Banking

Lucas.seiler@bmo.com; 312-340-8576

View original content:

SOURCE BMO Financial Group