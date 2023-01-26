Passport Announces Industry Veteran Brad Noble, Former VP of International Sales at DHL ECommerce, as Head of Business Development

Former DHL eCommerce Executive Brings Nearly Three Decades of International eCommerce Shipping Experience to Passport

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, the modern international shipping carrier for eCommerce, today announced Brad Noble as the company's Head of Business Development.

Brad Noble- Passport Shipping (PRNewswire)

Noble will lead Passport's efforts in developing strategic and mutually beneficial relationships with enterprise brands, marketplaces, 3PLs, and other eCommerce partners.

Prior to joining Passport, Noble served in a variety of roles at USPS and DHL eCommerce Americas, most recently as Vice President of International Sales, where he built out a team of international sales managers. Prior to DHL eCommerce Americas, Noble spent over a decade at USPS managing postal operations, delivery, and sales.

During his tenure at DHL eCommerce Americas, Noble partnered with brands to solve their international shipping challenges and worked with marketplaces and other key partners. This work was instrumental in helping transform DHL eCommerce from an international mail carrier into an international parcel carrier.

"Having someone with three decades of international shipping experience join Passport is incredibly validating for us and what we've been able to accomplish in the market," said Passport Co-Founder and CEO Alex Yancher. "His deep understanding of the international eCommerce shipping space and experience building strong relationships in the industry will be transformative for Passport and our growth."

"Passport is approaching the international eCommerce shipping industry in a way no other company is," said Brad Noble. "I'm excited to show brands how using Passport's industry-leading technology and services can demystify the international shipping process so they can reach their full international potential."

About Passport

Founded in 2017, San Francisco-based Passport is an international shipping carrier built for e-commerce. Passport is used by leading brands like Caraway, Native Deodorants, Bombas, Seed, Ritual, Vegamour, and many more. The company manages all the complexities associated with international shipping so its brands can stay focused on making products that their customers love. At the same time, Passport offers end consumers door-to-door tracking and high-touch customer support on all packages being sent to more than 150 countries worldwide. If you're looking to grow your international shipping opportunities, be sure to contact our team to set up an exploratory call.

