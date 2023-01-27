UBS Arena Awarded Prestigious LEED Green Building Certification

Arena is First Oak View Group Owned & Operated Venue to Obtain Highly Touted Recognition

BELMONT PARK, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Arena announced today that it has been awarded LEED Certified status. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence. Through design, construction and operations practices that improve environmental and human health, LEED-certified buildings are helping to make the world more sustainable.

"We are excited that UBS Arena was awarded LEED certification. This acknowledgement highlights the dedication we put forth in its efforts to be environmentally conscious when designing and constructing our venue," said Kim Stone, President of UBS Arena and Executive Vice President of OVG East Coast. "As a founding member of GOAL (Green Operations & Advanced Leadership) and the first OVG Owned & Operated venue to achieve this prestigious certification, we're proud that UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability."

UBS Arena achieved LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions in areas including sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality. Green buildings allow companies to operate more sustainably and give the people inside them a healthier, more comfortable space to work and play. Certification is proof that buildings are going above and beyond to ensure the space is designed and constructed to the highest level of sustainability.

Key focal points and strategies used to achieve this certification include:

UBS Arena's high performance is specifically designed to reduce energy costs. UBS Arena uses heat recovery technology, LED lighting, high-performance glass and other efficient design practices to reduce energy by over 15%. In operations, this will be continuously tracked and validated through GOAL.

The venue provides dedicated recycling stations to minimize the building's operation waste stream by diverting glass, metal, paper, cardboard and plastic from landfills.

The venue is designed to reduce indoor potable water use by over 40% with the installation of low-flow flush and flow fixtures.

UBS Arena uses all environmentally friendly cleaning products. This puts less stress on the local water system and promotes a healthy ecosystem.

The building provides air quality exceeding the ASHRAE 62.1-2010 standard to provide comfort and well- being for occupants, including the use of MERV13 air filters.

UBS Arena's location and proximity to local transit services for guests and visitors helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.

Native plants and high efficiency irrigation strategies help reduce the arena's outdoor water consumption by over 50%, saving water and promoting healthy ecosystems with local habitat restoration.

The shade trees and site landscape provide multiple benefits like combating the urban heat island effect, reducing rainwater run-off, promoting habitats through healthy ecosystems and creating opportunities to connect with nature.

"LEED is a transformative tool that ensures a building is designed and operated to achieve high performance, improve human health and protect the environment," said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC. "By prioritizing sustainability, UBS Arena is leading the way in their industry and helping USGBC continue towards our goal of green buildings for everyone within this generation."

Certification is proof that buildings are going above and beyond to ensure the space is constructed and operated to the highest level of sustainability. More than 118,000 commercial projects are currently participating in LEED, comprising more than 27 billion gross square feet of LEED-certified space in all 50 states and more than 180 countries and territories.

A bout UBS Arena

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon. The state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has welcomed numerous top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles, John Mayer, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone. The venue will host more than 150 major events annually, while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

UBS Arena was awarded LEED Green Building Certification in January 2023. Through design, construction and operations practices that improve environmental and human health, LEED-certified buildings are helping to make the world more sustainable. The building also achieved carbon neutrality for operations in Fall 2022, which makes it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard. For more information on the venue's sustainability efforts, please visit UBSArena.com/sustainability.

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car. To plan your trip, please visit UBSArena.com/plan-your-trip.

For additional information, please visit UBSArena.com or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the U.S. Green Building Council

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

