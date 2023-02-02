The Paley Center for Media presents A Salute to Black Achievements in Music on Television presented by Citi at The Paley Museum from February 1 to February 26

Paley Center's Salute to Black Achievements in Music on Television presented by Citi celebrates the intersection of legendary Black musical artists and unforgettable TV moments that have shaped today's culture.

The multimedia gallery exhibit highlights significant performances throughout the decades and features costumes and iconic historical artifacts including Louis Armstrong's trumpet, "Orange Freeze" outfits worn by The Supremes, a Chuck Berry Gibson Guitar , and much more.

The Storytellers: Preserving the Legacy of Iconic Black Musicians Paley event on Thursday, February 16 – A conversation with Julie Anderson , Film Executive and Producer, Louis Armstrong : Black & Blues, The Jazz Ambassadors, God Is the Bigger Elvis ; Ralph McDaniels , VJ, Music Video Director, Host of Video Music Box ; Lisa Cortés , Director, Little Richard: I Am Everything; and moderator Touré.

The celebration is made possible thanks to the support of Citi.

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announces today its celebration of Black History Month, Paley Center's Salute to Black Achievements in Music on Television presented by Citi. This multimedia exhibit Wednesday, February 1 to Sunday, February 26 at The Paley Museum in New York City will celebrate the intersection of legendary musical icons and unforgettable television moments that have made an impact on culture and society.

This year's interactive experience features a curated selection of significant musical moments on television that convey how the medium showcased Black musical artists, introduced audiences to genres and styles of music that they might not have discovered otherwise, and served as a catalyst for cultural change throughout television's nine decades. The immersive experience highlights pioneering musicians and towering talents such as Little Richard, Tina Turner, Queen Latifah, Ella Fitzgerald, The Supremes, Chuck Berry, Harry Belafonte, Aretha Franklin, Prince, Louis Armstrong, and more.

"We are excited to celebrate Black History Month by honoring the legacy of some of music's most iconic and influential individuals, and their significant contributions to culture and society over the years, " said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of the Paley Center. "We thank Citi for their generous support as we continue our commitment to raising awareness and educating the public on the importance of diversity and representation within the entertainment industry."

In conjunction with the exhibition, the Paley Center will present The Storytellers: Preserving the Legacy of Iconic Black Musicians, a conversation with some of the storytellers who have helped preserve the legacy of Black musical icons, including Michael Jackson, Ella Fitzgerald, and Louis Armstrong. On February 16 at 7:00 pm, the cultural institution will welcome Julie Anderson, Film Executive and Producer, Louis Armstrong: Black & Blues, The Jazz Ambassadors, God Is the Bigger Elvis; Ralph McDaniels, VJ, Music Video Director, Host of Video Music Box; Lisa Cortés, Director, Little Richard: I Am Everything, and moderator Touré, Journalist, Author, and Podcast Host of Touré Show and Who Was Prince? to discuss their motivations, creative journeys, and video excerpts of their work.

Paley Center's Salute to Black Achievements in Music on Television presented by Citi is part of the Paley Center's long tradition of honoring diversity in media and entertainment. Over the years, the Paley Center has hosted tributes and exhibitions honoring Black and Hispanic achievements in television, the enormous contributions of women, the impact and importance of LGBTQ+ representation in television, among others.

Each genre or style of music will illustrate how several bold artists strayed from the norms, created new sounds, and reflected a changing society on television by crossing cultural borders and by uniting people during some of the most tumultuous periods in American history.

The Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan will offer an immersive gallery experience, bringing together diverse artifacts and content to create a one-of-a-kind exhibition featuring:

Original costumes including suits worn by Louis Armstrong and James Brown , the "Orange Freeze" outfits worn by The Supremes, and gowns worn by Roberta Flack and Vanessa Williams .

Artifacts on display including original scripts, authentic photographs, a trumpet used by Louis Armstrong , a Chuck Berry Signature Gibson Guitar, Roberta Flack's Grammy and Platinum album, and others.

Curated screenings from the Paley Archive including Seven Lively Arts: The Sound of Jazz; Chuck Berry : Brown Eyed Handsome Man; VH1 Rock Docs: Soul Train The Hippest Trip in America; TCB Motown Special; Video Music Box; Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever; Beyoncé – I Am...Yours; The Hollywood Palace (ABC); Fresh Prince of Bel Air (NBC/Warner Bros. Television); In Living Color (Twentieth Television/Disney); Soul Train (Don Cornelius Productions / Tribune); and Soul! (WNET).

Family fun and educational programming including arts & crafts, interactive trivia, a scavenger hunt, and more.

The Paley Center is grateful to Citi for their ongoing support. The Paley Center also thanks The Louis Armstrong House and the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation, The Mary Wilson Estate, the GRAMMY Museum, Roberta Flack, Vanessa Williams, Gibson Brands Inc., and Black Entertainment Television (BET) for their contribution to this event.

The Black History Month celebration is curated with the assistance and counsel of special advisors Martha Diaz, Archivist and Curator, Universal Hip Hop Museum; Trey Ellis, Professor, Columbia University; and Melanie McFarland, Critic and Senior Culture Writer, Salon.

Schedule

The Paley Center for Media is open 12 pm – 6 pm on Wednesdays – Sundays. For the detailed schedule, visit https://www.paleycenter.org/events/black-history-month-2023/

Admission

Tickets are free for Members; $20 for nonmembers; $16 for students, teachers, seniors, veterans, and first responders; free for children 12 and under; Corporate Members will receive free admission for themselves and a guest when they present their current employee ID upon entrance at the Paley Center. Advance ticketing is encouraged but not required. All proceeds support The Paley Center for Media's mission.

Location

The Paley Center for Media

25 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019, USA

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for over 45 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit www.paleycenter.org

