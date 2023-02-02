Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend

Board of Directors approves a 2% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend; 28th consecutive year of dividend increases

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a two percent increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend, raising the payout to $0.65 per share. This increase represents the 28th consecutive year of Polaris increasing its dividend effective with the 2023 first quarter dividend. The first quarter dividend will be payable on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2023.

"Our team once again proved their agility, driving profitable growth and positive cash generation to conclude a year that brought many economic headwinds," said Mike Speetzen, Polaris CEO. "Entering 2023, we are in a strong financial position to deliver results aligned with our 5-year targets. As a result, we are raising our annual dividend for the 28th consecutive year, building on our legacy as a dividend aristocrat and underscoring our commitment to our shareholders."

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

