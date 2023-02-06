Detroit Pistons Select GameOn Technology to Enhance Fan Experience

GameOn will primarily support gameday logistics, ticketing and the Little Caesars Arena experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn Technology , the industry-leading conversational chat platform, today announced a new partnership with the Detroit Pistons, its seventh NBA team partner. The collaboration unlocks a world-class experience for Pistons fans with GameOn now available on the Pistons website, Pistons.com, and on the Detroit Pistons app, with a primary focus on gameday logistics, ticketing and the Little Caesars Arena experience.

The introduction of GameOn's fully-managed platform allows the Pistons the opportunity to bring fans a world-class experience, all with virtually no lift from the front office staff. From ticketing inquiries to jersey purchases to game highlights to gameday logistics, the platform provides every opportunity for fans to engage with the Pistons and get the information they need whenever they need it.

"We're thrilled to be working with the Pistons on its fan experience transformation," said Alex Beckman, CEO of GameOn Technology. "Our platform brings a holistic, one-of-a-kind solution that will help the Pistons restore precious time for its staff to support multiple areas of its business while also engaging its fans across a variety of channels. As a platform that is built specifically for the needs of the franchise, it is a win-win for the Pistons staff and fans."

Today, chat platforms are no longer a nice-to-have, but a necessity for teams to quickly and efficiently engage with fans and consumers. Having access to a platform that can personalize every request while driving business value and helping meet bottom-line ROI is critical as fans demand 24/7 access to the teams they love. GameOn offers this and more, ensuring that the needs of every team are met through a flexible, unique and responsive chat experience offering.

"We wanted to make an efficient change to how we manage our digital fan experience," said Adam Falkson, vice president, business intelligence at the Detroit Pistons. "Nearly 70% of the questions we receive relate to ticketing, stadium and gameday logistics – all of which historically have been addressed by reaching out directly to our sales and service teams. GameOn allowed us to free up time for our personnel to tackle other business needs while remaining confident that our fans will continue to receive superior, real-time support."

Focused on helping sports teams, brands and content properties around the globe achieve business KPIs, GameOn's chat experience generates enormous conversational depth and drives click-through rates from users over 50% of the time, including up to 65% on commerce-related content while delivering 15-20x the user engagement when compared to traditional paid search.

About GameOn Technology

GameOn is the industry-leading intelligent chat platform that powers authentic conversational experiences for some of the world's largest and most popular brands, teams and content properties. Established in 2014 and based in San Francisco, GameOn's omnichannel technology engages fans, drives profitability and saves time and money for partners like the NBA, NFL, NHL, PGA Tour, FIFA, TIME Inc., among others. Founded by proven entrepreneurs Alex Beckman, Kalin Stanojev and Nate Simmons, GameOn has raised $54 million from leading VC firms like Quest Ventures, Mirae Asset Venture Investment, Mighty Capital and celebrity investors like Snoop Dogg, Joe Montana and Gary Payton.

