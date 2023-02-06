Masque BAR introduces first of its kind compostable sheet masks

Nourish your skin eco-consciously with the first ever zero waste compostable version of the fan-favorite Korean facial sheet mask; a plastic-free, guilt-free way to offset your mask sheet

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, the beloved sheet mask in your skincare routine has become compostable. Masque BAR, the premiere brand that brought exceptional Korean beauty products to the North American market, is leading the innovation once again and has answered the call to improve consumers' eco-conscious habits with clean products that integrate sustainability effortlessly into their lifestyles.

masquebar (PRNewswire)

"Making sheet masks that can be easily composted is the natural evolution for Masque BAR. We continue to push the bar on best solutions for both beauty and sustainability. We care about how our planet ages and aim to support its rejuvenation and regeneration with products that nurture skin and earth," said founder and CEO Allan Lever.

Masque BAR Naturals is the latest innovation from the founder and 45-year industry maven. From the luxurious sheet mask to the packaging it comes in, each Masque BAR product from the Naturals line can be composted at home and commercially. It's truly zero waste for guilt-free beauty which aligns with the values of today's consumers and the initiatives of major retailers like Target and its program, Target Zero. A step beyond biodegradable, compostable items break down the way organic elements like fruits and vegetables do, producing humus (the richest, most valuable part of the soil) when composted.

The clean, compostable sheet masks are made up of natural fiber, 99% natural, vegan, gluten-free, paraben-free, sulphate-free, cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny Certified. Moreover, the sheet masks from Masque BAR Naturals are as nourishing to skin as they are to the plants and Earth.

The Naturals line of masks is available at select Target stores and Target.com and includes.

Green Tea Sheet Mask: A soothing experience that reduces puffiness and redness.

Rose Sheet Mask: Anti-inflammatory formula that soothes irritation and minimizes redness.

Lavender Sheet Mask: Achieve a brightened complexion with lavender that nourishes and calms the skin.

Masque BAR Naturals retails for $4.99.

For more information, visit Masque BAR online and follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube.

EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Masque BAR and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Masque BAR