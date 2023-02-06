Pure Barre, YogaSix and StretchLab Workouts Debut in February; additional Xponential Fitness brands including Club Pilates, CycleBar, and STRIDE Fitness to follow

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises is helping guests stick to their 2023 New Year's resolutions – even when on vacation – by expanding the onboard fitness classes available with the addition of workouts from the most popular boutique fitness brands in the industry, including Pure Barre, YogaSix and StretchLab starting in mid-February.

New Premium Boutique Fitness Experiences Help Princess Guests Stick to New Year’s Resolutions (PRNewswire)

According to a recent Statista survey 'increased exercise' is once again atop the list of New Year's resolutions for 2023.

"To many people, continuing their daily exercise routine on vacation gives license to extra special vacation indulgence, and Princess presents world-class options on both the fitness and indulgence fronts," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "So whether it's keeping up with New Year resolutions, offsetting the incredible food and drink on board, or connecting with other fitness fans, we're excited to offer the most premium and inclusive boutique fitness experiences in the industry."

Beginning Feb. 20, guests who have purchased all-inclusive packages like Princess Plus and Princess Premier will enjoy complimentary onboard workouts from several of the leading studios from Xponential Fitness, the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, including Pure Barre, YogaSix and StretchLab, with additional brands including Club Pilates, CycleBar, and STRIDE Fitness to follow shortly thereafter. The Princess Plus package will include two complimentary fitness classes per voyage, while Princess Premier packages offer unlimited fitness classes.

Pure Barre offers an effective full-body workout focused on low-impact, moderate to high-intensity movements that improve strength and flexibility for everybody.

YogaSix is a full sensory yoga experience accessible to all, with a variety of classes targeting strength, agility, flexibility and balance.

StretchLab is a unique wellness concept offering assisted stretching sessions with customized flexibility services.

Ahead of the summer season, the fitness options on board will expand to include branded classes from:

Club Pilates , a low-impact, full-body Reformer Pilates workout with a variety of classes that build strength, mobility and stability for a more fulfilling life.

CycleBar , an inclusive, immersive and inspiring low-impact, high-intensity indoor cycling experience for all ages and body types.

STRIDE Fitness, a treadmill-based interval training concept, delivering a total-body cardio and strength workout.

In addition to complimentary fitness classes, starting Feb. 20 the enhanced Princess Plus add-on will also include the Plus Beverage Package, single device wi-fi plan and daily crew appreciation, along with two premium crafted desserts, and two smoothies or juices. The cost is $60 per person per day, it pays to plus!

Within the Princess Premier package, available at $80 per person per day, guests will enjoy the Premier Beverage Package, four device wi-fi plan, daily crew appreciation, two nights of specialty dining, photo package, Princess Prizes, unlimited Premium crafted desserts, unlimited smoothies or juices, and reserved seating in the Princess Theater.

Xponential Fitness classes will also be available on an a la carte basis across all 15 Princess ships.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Pure Barre, YogaSix and StretchLab Workouts Debut in February; additional Xponential Fitness brands including Club Pilates, CycleBar, and STRIDE Fitness to follow (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Princess Cruises