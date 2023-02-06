Rick Rudman and Olivia Mariani of Curbio Named RISMedia 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers

The two Curbio executives join an exclusive group of industry leaders who have made newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry

POTOMAC, Md., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading fix now, pay-at-closing home improvement solution in the U.S., is pleased to announce that both Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio and Olivia Mariani, CMO of Curbio, have been selected as RISMedia 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers. With this recognition, Rudman and Mariani join a dynamic group of key influencers making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

RISMedia , the leader in U.S. real estate news and information services, announced its 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers on Feb. 1, in both an online directory on RISMedia.com and in the February issue of its flagship publication, Real Estate magazine. Newsmakers were nominated in 2022 by RISMedia readers and editors and are showcased in a number of categories. Rudman and Mariani are both featured in the Trailblazer category.

"It's always so inspiring to see the incredible accomplishments of so many real estate professionals around the country and this year's group of 2023 Newsmakers takes that concept to a whole new level. From the creativity and innovation being implemented through our changing times, to industry records being broken, to the wonderful charitable work being done across the nation, we continue to be amazed by the ingenuity and success of these real estate professionals, over 300 of whom we are honoring on our sixth year of publishing Real Estate Newsmakers," said John Featherston, Founder, CEO and publisher of RISMedia.

This is Rudman's third time being selected as a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker, and Mariani's first. Both are key members of Curbio's executive team, enabling the company's vision of modernizing home improvement for the real estate industry.

"Rick and I are thrilled to be selected as RISMedia 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers. Curbio is on a mission to help real estate agents get every listing market-ready and sold quickly and for top dollar with our white-glove, turnkey home improvement solution. Our inclusion in the Trailblazer category of this list means that Curbio is accomplishing its mission, and we couldn't be prouder," said Mariani.

RISMedia will honor this year's Real Estate Newsmakers at RISMedia's Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, being held Sept. 6 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

About Curbio

Curbio is on a mission to help real estate agents fix and update homes before they go on the market, so they sell quickly and for the best price, with zero payment due until closing. Founded in 2017, Curbio has quickly become the largest national home improvement company dedicated to pre-listing repairs, updates, and renovations. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use app that accelerates project timelines by 50%, while removing the delays, uncertainties and other frustrations that have plagued home improvement for decades. Their rapid time to listing, coupled with a turn-key approach and project ROI expertise, has made Curbio the most trusted fix first, pay-at-closing home improvement partner to thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, including eXp realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & Foster, @properties and many more.

About RISMedia

For more than 40 years, RISMedia has provided the residential real estate industry with news, trends and business development strategies through its flagship publication, Real Estate magazine; its leading website, RISMedia.com; its premium content channel, Premier; its award-winning Housecall blog; and its iconic networking and educational events, including RISMedia's virtual Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year; RISMedia's CEO Exchange; RISMedia's Power Broker Forum, Reception & Dinner; and RISMedia's Newsmakers Reception & Dinner. Through RISMedia's content programs—including ACE, a turn-key social media content system—real estate professionals share thousands of articles, infographics and videos each day created by RISMedia editors and contributors, helping them influence hundreds of thousands of consumers as they consider buying and/or selling a home. Visit RISMedia.com , RISMedia's Premier , and ACESocial for more information.

