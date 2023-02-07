EDIFIER Announces Exclusive Cooperation To Provide Headphones for Much Anticipated Wandering Earth 2

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edifier is proud to have been chosen as the sole provider of headphones for the prequel to the blockbuster film Wandering Earth which grossed $701 million worldwide, was China's fifth highest-grossing film and the fifth highest-grossing non-English film of all time. The plot of Wandering Earth centred around the sun dying out and people all around the world who build giant thrusters to move the planet out of orbit and sail to a new planetary system.

The four conceptual headphones seen in The Wandering Earth 2, were customized by Edifier. (PRNewswire)

The much-anticipated prequel to the 2019 sci-fi action film Wandering Earth – Wandering Earth 2 - takes place several years before events of the original film. After learning that the sun is rapidly burning out and will annihilate Earth in the process, humans build massive engines to propel the planet to a new solar system, far out of reach of the rapidly expanding sun. Wandering Earth 2 is directed and co-written by Frant Gwo and stars Andy Lau, Wu Jing and Li Xuejian.

The props and earphones worn by the characters in the movie are all customized by Edifier. Right from the industrial design, 3D printing, structural demonstration, mold development, prototype production to the assembly line production, every stage has been carried out to the exacting high standards that Edifier applies to all its manufacturing processes. In addition, Edifier has been instrumental in helping the film crew solve the problems of space suit props blocking signals, communication failure or communication delay when shooting the space scenes in the movie.

Edifier, with over 25 years' experience is one of the early pioneers in the audio industry. The company has a research and development team of over 300 personnel including product ID concept design, circuit design, amplifier design, structural design, etc. which has given the company a strong technical advantage in this competitive market space. With its solid electro-acoustic technology and innovative design concept, Edifier has won over 300 international awards (iF2022 Design Awards for the MC500, MP500+ and MP100 Plus; a VGP 2022 Gold Award for the STAX Spirit S3 and VGP Grand Prize for the NeoBuds Pro for example). Guided by its principle of providing users with high-quality audio products combining the latest technology with top quality audio performance, Edifier has emerged as a world-class designer and manufacturer of award-winning sound systems and headphones.

An example of how Edifier integrates sophisticated manufacturing technology and superb electro-acoustic technology into its products is the NeoBuds Pro series. This range launched by Edifier on its 25th anniversary are the first earphones in the global true wireless category to obtain the Hi-Res Gold Label certification to deliver a totally immersive experience.

In Wandering Earth 2, it is believed that 9 Edifier products will be seen: in addition to the 5 classic mass produced headphones there will be 4 specially designed conceptual headphones to fit in with the movie theme. These headphones showcase Edifier's unique design concept and demonstrate that the best product design is the perfect integration of creative inspiration and engineering technology. The designers achieved the best designs by thinking themselves into the film "set". They followed through the concept of the film with its stunning effects, sets and props to create the stunningly designed headphones with outstanding audio.

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today's leading innovators of audio electronics.

