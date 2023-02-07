HR Acuity Wins Silver Recognition from Brandon Hall HR Technology Excellence Awards

Recognition for Best Advance in Emerging Workforce Management Technology marks HR Acuity's First Brandon Hall Excellence Award

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the only human resources SaaS solution for employee relations case management and investigations, is pleased to announce that it has won the silver award in the Best Advance in Emerging Workforce Management Technology category by the 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards.

HR Acuity (PRNewsfoto/HR Acuity) (PRNewswire)

HR Acuity is the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations and investigations management. Their SaaS technology empowers its users with built-in intelligence, templates and reporting so companies can conduct fair investigations according to best practices; uncover trends and patterns through forward-looking data and analytics; and provide trusted, consistent experiences for their people.

"We are honored to be named to the Best Advance in Emerging Workforce Management Technology category," said Deb Muller, HR Acuity CEO. "We are incredibly proud that our employee relation software supports our clients every day as we work together to advance employee relations."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria:

Product: What is the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

"We are honored to celebrate the foresight and ingenuity of our Technology award winners!" said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. "More than 80% of employers are optimistic about advancing digital transformation in 2023, our research shows, and that is because these organizations and individuals who are laser-focused on technology innovation."

About HR Acuity

While you can't prevent every employee relations issue, you can change how you respond. HR Acuity is the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations and investigations management. HR Acuity's SaaS technology empowers you with built in intelligence, templates and reporting so you can conduct fair investigations according to best practices; uncover trends and patterns through forward-looking data and analytics; and provide trusted, consistent experiences for your people.

For more information, visit hracuity.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Brandon Hall Group:

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)

CONTACT:

Kate Freer

kfreer@hracuity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HR Acuity