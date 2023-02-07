PeopleManagement Brands Recognized by Clients for Service Excellence with ClearlyRated 2023 Best of Staffing Award

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staff Management | SMX, SIMOS Solutions and Centerline Drivers' dedication to client satisfaction were rewarded with the ClearlyRated 2023 Best of Staffing awards. The award recognizes superior service to customers. It is the second year in a row Centerline Drivers and SIMOS Solutions have won the award. Staff Management | SMX is a 5-year Diamond winner. The Diamond award recognizes companies who have been on the Clearly Rated best of Staffing list for more than 5 consecutive years. The award surveys customers about their satisfaction with various areas of the business.

"Our teams always goes above and beyond to make service a priority and I'm so honored that we were recognized for their efforts," said Carl Schweihs, president and COO of TrueBlue's PeopleManagement division, which oversees Centerline Drivers, Staff Management | SMX and SIMOS Solutions. "Congratulations to our team on this award. It truly is a testament to all the work you put in to make a difference for our customers."

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees.

"I am pleased to introduce the 2023 Best of Staffing winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty. Hats off to these service leaders - it's truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements."

About PeopleManagement

PeopleManagement is TrueBlue's workforce management division, which specializes in on-site and contingent workforces. Across three staffing businesses—Centerline, SIMOS, and Staff Management | SMX—PeopleManagement combines innovative, technology-based solutions with workforce strategy to help bridge talent gaps and prepare tomorrow's supply chain talent for the future. From manufacturing and fulfillment to distribution and transportation, PeopleManagement connects Fortune 1000 supply chain companies with hundreds of thousands of workers, helping companies meet workers where they are and how they want to work, whether they are looking for part-time, temporary or full-time work.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

